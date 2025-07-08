Dominican University Ibadan courses, admission requirements and how to apply

Dominican University Ibadan (DUI) offers a range of programmes, including philosophy, economics, business administration, and computer science. To gain admission, applicants must meet specific requirements and be conversant with the admission application procedure.

Courses offered at Dominican University, Ibadan

The Christian university offers high-quality courses emphasising moral integrity, intellectual curiosity, and academic excellence. It has several undergraduate courses across its three faculties of science, communication and media studies, and humanities, management and social sciences.

Prospective students can apply for undergraduate degree programmes from the list of courses below, categorised by faculty.

Faculty of Science

Bachelor of Science in Botany

Bachelor of Science in Chemical Science

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Bachelor of Science in Mathematics

Bachelor of Science in Physics

Bachelor of Science in Statistics

Bachelor of Science in Zoology

Faculty of Humanities, Management and Social Sciences

Bachelor of Arts in Accounting

Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration

Bachelor of Arts in Christian Religious Studies

Bachelor of Arts in Economics

Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy

Faculty of Communication and Media Studies

Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication

Bachelor of Arts in Films and Multimedia

Dominican University, Ibadan admission requirements

Like most universities in Nigeria, Dominican University Ibadan has set requirements that prospective students must fulfil to be eligible for admission. Below are the admission requirements for both UTME and Direct Entry candidates.

UTME requirements (100 level)

Prospective candidates should have a minimum of five credit passes in SSCE, NECO, or GCE, obtained in not more than two sittings.

The subjects must include English Language, Mathematics, and three relevant subjects for the intended course.

Applicants must have sat for the UTME and met or exceeded the university’s cut-off mark (usually 160 and above).

Candidates are also required to participate in the DUI post-UTME screening exercise.

Direct Entry requirements (200 level)

Applicants must possess at least two A-level passes or an NCE/ND with credit in relevant disciplines.

They should also have five O-Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

JAMB Direct Entry registration is compulsory.

Dominican University, Ibadan admission application procedure

Dominican University, Ibadan has a seamless application process that is accessible online. Below is an elaborate step-by-step guide for online admission application through the university’s website.

Go to the Dominican University Ibadan's official website. On the Admissions tab, select Apply for admission. Click the Begin Application button at the bottom of the page. Create an account by providing the required details and creating a password. Log in to your email account and activate your student account. Pay the non-refundable admission application fee of ₦15,000 and send proof of payment. Once approved, log in to your student account and fill out the application form with the required details. Upload the required documents, such as the results slip, birth certificate, passport photos, and identification documents. After making payment and completing the form, submit the application. A confirmation message will be sent to your email. Attend the post-UTME screening exercise, which includes written tests and document verification.

When attending the post-UTME screening exercise, remember to carry the following documents:

JAMB change of institution (if applicable)

JAMB result slip (coloured)

SSCE (WAEC/NECO) results

A passport photograph (coloured)

Proof of payment for online application form: ₦15,000

Proof of payment for the post-UTME screening exercise: ₦2,000

Is Dominican University Ibadan accredited?

Dominican University, Ibadan is officially licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and has accreditation for its undergraduate programmes.

Does Dominican University offer pharmacy?

Dominican University Ibadan does not offer a pharmacy programme. Its accredited undergraduate offerings are limited to seven disciplines, and pharmacy is not among them.

Does Dominican University Ibadan offer diplomas?

The private university does not offer standard diploma programmes. It only focuses on undergraduate degree programmes.

Does Dominican University offer medicine?

Medical or medicine-related programmes are not among the courses offered at the Christian university. It is not accredited to provide medical science courses.

What are the courses offered at Dominion University, Ibadan?

The Nigerian university currently offers NUC-accredited undergraduate degree programmes in the fields of humanities, social and management science, and natural and applied science.

Some of the degree courses are accounting, economics, Christian religious studies, mass communication, and computer science.

What are Dominican University Ibadan's admission requirements?

UTME applicants must have at least five O’Level credit passes, meet the JAMB cut-off mark and pass the post-UTME screening. Direct Entry candidates must possess two A‑level passes (or ND/NCE equivalents), five O’Level credits, and register through JAMB’s DE platform.

Does Dominican University Ibadan offer scholarships?

Merit and need-based scholarships are available to enrolled students who demonstrate academic excellence, moral conduct, and financial need. Currently, it offers scholarships worth ₦200,000 for candidates who scored 200 and above in the 2025/2026 academic session.

Dominican University Ibadan is an excellent choice for students who value academic rigour, discipline, and personal growth. With a wide range of undergraduate courses, the university creates an ideal environment for holistic learning. The admission requirements are well outlined, and the admission process is straightforward.

