Peter Obi accuses INEC of bias towards the presidency ahead of 2027 elections

Obi claims INEC operates under presidential directives, undermining its independence

Discussion on leadership competence highlights need for practical solutions in Nigerian governance

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of acting in the interest of the presidency ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obi made the remarks during an interview with journalist Kayode Akintemi, where he expressed concerns over the neutrality of the electoral body and the leadership of its chairman.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is accused by Peter Obi, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, of acting in the interest of the presidency. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Speaking during the conversation scheduled to air at 5pm WAT on television platforms including DStv, StarTimes and GOtv, Obi argued that the electoral umpire was no longer acting independently.

“The opposition say remove the current INEC chairman, because the bill is partial. Are you one of them?” the interviewer asked.

Responding, Obi said:

“If anybody can tell me that we can use professors to run our election, and it would be worse, I would have said the contrary.”

INEC is an agent of the President

The former Anambra State governor went further to allege that the commission was operating according to directives from the presidency.

“You will not be here; INEC is an agent of the President. Yes, completely, whatever he’s doing today is acting the script written by the man who employed him,” Obi said.

His comments come amid renewed political debates over electoral reforms and calls by opposition figures for changes in the leadership of the electoral commission ahead of the next general election cycle.

Obi speaks on leadership and competence

During the interview, Obi also reflected on issues of competence and leadership in governance, making reference to discussions surrounding qualifications and suitability for public office.

He questioned the notion that academic qualifications alone should determine leadership capacity, stressing that Nigeria’s current challenges require practical solutions and effective management.

Obi said:

“Nigeria needs today, Nigerian is aware to business, and only disabled, would you have as ministers, all of us have disability.”

The remarks have already generated reactions on social media, with supporters and critics weighing in on his assessment of the electoral body and the wider political climate ahead of 2027.

Cleric releases prophecy about Obi, Kwankwaso

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission has prophesied that Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will lose the 2027 elections.

The cleric argued that Obi should have agreed to deputise former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Legit.ng