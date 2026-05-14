Apostle Gideon Lawrence of Divine Shelter International Gospel Church has shared his thoughts on the demise of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo

The Nigerian pastor highlighted seven lessons people should learn from Alexx's demise, which has thrown the Nollywood industry into mourning

Alexx, who was aged 40, died on May 11 at a Lagos private hospital after a prolonged battle with advanced metastatic kidney cancer

Following the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, a Nigerian cleric, Apostle Gideon Lawrence, who pastors Divine Shelter International Gospel Church located in Otukpo, Benue State, has drawn up lessons people should learn.

Gideon, in a Facebook post on May 13, shared seven lessons people should take away from Alexx's death.

A pastor opined that there are lessons to be learnt from Alexx Ekubo's death. Photo Credit: Apostle Gideon, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

Alexx, 40, passed away at a private hospital in Lagos on May 11 after battling advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

Lessons pastor drew from Alexx Ekubo's death

The pastor opined that Alexx would be sad seeing that those who never posted him during his birthdays or celebrated his achievements when he was alive are now the loudest on social media since his demise.

Speaking on the lessons to learn, Gideon started by noting that the world would move on if anything happens to you and to this end, he advised people to learn to care and love themselves first before anyone else.

The next lesson he shared was about the need to pray for long life and preservation while praying for success, stressing that most times, people have plans, but life gives them an entirely different one.

Gideon's statement on Facebook partly read:

"...FIRSTLY,

"This is to tell you that if anything happens to you,the world will move on,so sad that you are not that important to people as you think,not necessarily because there are no good people but this is just the reality of life,please,beloved,learn to take careful of yourself and Love yourself enough first before anyone else because you will easily be forgotten when you are gone...😢

"👉Rumor had it that he entered Lagos in a bus just to struggle for his Life as the first son of the family,only for God to smile on him and bring him to limelight, unfortunately now,he's dead,no child continue his legacy or inherit his wealth,In short the people who would enjoy his wealth now are the ones who didn't even know he struggled to get them in the First place..

"SECONDLY,

"While Praying For success and working hard towards destiny, please pray for Preservation and Long Life because most times we may have a plan and life gives us another plan we never expected 😢..

"👉 THIRDLY,

"He was smiling on Camera and always looking stunning on the media,but offline,he was battling with Cancer..

"Most times,the Most strongest Publicly are battling with so many things Privately,please check on People while they are still Alive😢..."

A pastor highlights seven lessons people should learn from Alexx Ekubo's death. Photo Credit: Apostle Gideon, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

See the pastor's Facebook post below:

Alexx Ekubo: Reactions trail pastor's statement

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's statement on Alexx Ekubo below:

Francisca Okonkwo said:

"Truth be told this is reality of life when someone is alive nobody post him or her for birthday, big wins or special occasions is after death the person will now remember how special,unique,good the person is this life everyone on your own race, no body knows when, how , it will happen,I pray God help us to live a good life."

Edeche Gideon said:

"Thank you, sir! This post is full of lessons to learn, and that's why, whenever I come across, I will take my time to go through it despite it being lengthy. Let him who has ears hears now as the word they say, is enough for the wise."

Chinelo Onyibor said:

"I'm gradually learning life from a different perspective, I don't have to be the Messiah of all but allow people fight their own battle while I focus on mine. None of my friends were available when something heavier than me befell me even though I always pause my own life to show up for them. And seeing this now is a reminder that I can be good but not at the detriment of my own happiness."

Janet Ohaba said:

"Big fact papa, someone has ever told me that I post too much people birthday on my page that is❣️not good can you imagine that? I responded to her that I celebrate the living not the death."

Gift Akande said:

"Well spoken Sir....there is something special about this guy that I don't know yet cos people are dying everyday but his death touched me so sorrowful as if I knew him from Adam like you also said Sir that is your first of posting an actor death on your platform."

Lawyer's message to Alexx Ekubo before death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer had displayed the message she sent Alexx Ekubo nine days before his demise.

As news of his passing spread across social media platforms, a barrister, known on the platform as @IChimamah, shared the series of unreplied messages she had been sending him since 2025.

The lawyer stated that she loves him so much and expressed sadness about his demise.

Source: Legit.ng