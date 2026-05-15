Naira has traded low in the official forex market amid decreased foreign exchange turnover

Continuous pressure shows the fragility of Nigeria's forex market despite CBN reforms

Businesses face higher costs as naira depreciation impacts the import-dependent economy

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian naira recorded another slight decline at the official foreign exchange market as reduced interbank FX turnover put fresh pressure on the local currency.

Data from the official market showed that the naira weakened against the United States dollar as fewer foreign exchange transactions were recorded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), signalling tighter dollar liquidity in the system.

Naira slides in all forex markets as dollar liquidity dries up. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The drop in turnover reflects a lower supply of foreign currency from banks and other market participants, making it more difficult to meet rising demand from importers, businesses, and investors seeking access to dollars.

Lower dollar supply raises fresh concerns

Analysts say the latest movement highlights the continued fragility of Nigeria’s forex market despite recent reforms by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) aimed at improving transparency and boosting investor confidence.

When FX turnover drops, it usually means fewer dollars are available for trading.

This often increases pressure on the naira, especially in an import-dependent economy like Nigeria, where demand for foreign currency remains consistently high.

Market participants noted that reduced inflows from exporters, foreign investors, and oil earnings may have contributed to the weaker liquidity at the official window.

As a result, the naira faced renewed depreciation, with traders closely watching the CBN’s next moves to stabilise the market.

CBN reforms still under watch

Over the past year, the CBN has introduced several reforms to unify exchange rates, clear FX backlogs, and attract foreign portfolio investors back into the Nigerian economy.

These efforts initially helped improve confidence and narrowed the gap between the official and parallel market rates.

However, persistent inflation, weak oil revenue, and external debt obligations continue to weigh heavily on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Experts believe sustained improvement will depend largely on stronger dollar inflows from crude oil exports, foreign direct investment, and diaspora remittances.

Outlook for businesses and consumers

For businesses that rely heavily on imported raw materials and finished goods, any further weakening of the naira could mean higher operating costs and increased prices for consumers, according to a report by MarketForces Africa.

Importers, manufacturers, and SMEs remain particularly vulnerable as exchange rate volatility affects planning and profitability.

Importers face a tough time as the exchange rate increases in official and black markets. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

With inflation already squeezing household incomes, many Nigerians are watching the forex market closely, hoping for greater stability in the coming weeks.

The performance of the naira at the official window remains a key indicator of broader economic confidence and the effectiveness of Nigeria’s ongoing monetary reforms.

CBN releases fresh FX rate as naira rebounds

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian naira recorded a modest recovery against the US dollar at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), as improved dollar liquidity and stronger interbank activity helped ease recent pressure on the local currency.

Fresh foreign exchange data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the naira appreciated by 0.09 per cent at the official market, closing at ₦1,379.46 per dollar on Wednesday, compared to ₦1,380.70/$ recorded on Tuesday.

The rebound comes after consecutive sessions of weakness that had raised concerns about sustained pressure on the domestic currency.

Source: Legit.ng