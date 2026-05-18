A Nigerian business owner expressed his dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract fulfillment of popular digital skit makers

He stated that some top content creators charged millions of naira just for a single promotional video

The brand owner's comment on the ridiculous amount Nigerian content creators charge sparked buzz on social media

A Nigerian businessman and founder of Fekomi Herbals, Mr Adefemi Komiyo Lawrence, has decried the high cost of influencer marketing among skit makers in the country.

In a viral video, Lawrence lamented that the amounts charged by digital content creators have become unsustainable for businesses.

A Nigerian businessman shares how much Sydney Talker and Shank charged him for promotional videos. Photo credit: Fekomi/TikTok, Sydney Talker, Shank/Instagram

Source: TikTok

He questioned why single promotional videos cost tens of millions of naira when full-length cinema movies require similar financial proportions relative to their returns.

Businessman names content creators and ad charges

Lawrence specifically mentioned the figures that some top online personalities allegedly demand for a single advert placement.

Lawrence said:

"Imagine you want to patronise Sydney Talker. Sydney Talker will tell you to pay 15 to 20 million naira for one single video. Are you shooting Netflix standard video for me? Or you want to put the video in cinemas? Shank will be telling you to pay 12 million, 20 million, 15 million. Brain Jotter..."

The entrepreneur also complained about breach of contract agreements by some influencers. He claimed that some creators fail to deliver on agreed projects even after receiving payment.

Lawrence added:

"Look at Ola of Lagos now, I paid him since last year, till now, he has not fulfilled his contract, he still owes me 6 videos. Carter Efe still owes me 3 videos from a contract of 3 years ago."

The brand owner urged content creators and their management teams to review their pricing structure to reflect actual business realities. He argued that massive follower counts on platforms like TikTok do not guarantee patronage.

Reactions as businessman decries fees from influencers

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the business owner's post below:

Football said:

"Outrageous amount but you should respect their struggle to gain such followers."

SUGAR WAX said:

"I rather carry my money give Facebook and tiktok for ads than pay influencer."

humanjoy said:

"I love the fact that this guy is eloquent."

Watch the video of his rant below:

Content creators steal spotlight at AMVCA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Sophia Chisom and Emmanuel Kanaga emerged as winners of the Best Digital Content Creator category at the 12th AMVCA.

Source: Legit.ng