The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) uncovers syndicate using AI to help candidates bypass unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME) registration

The JAMB registrar Oloyede confirms investigation into officials aiding examination malpractice

Around 100 underage candidates linked to the syndicate face registration cancellation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has uncovered a syndicate allegedly using artificial intelligence to bypass the 2026 unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME).

The JAMB registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, said the syndicates are using AI to assist candidates in the 2026 UTME registration.

Oloyede said JAMB is currently investigating members of the syndicate who have been taken into custody.

As reported by TheCable, Oloyede stated this whil speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

He said underage candidates are the ones patronizing the syndicate after being pushed by their parents beyond their academic capacity.

Oloyede said the syndicates have assisted about 100 out of about 38,000 underage candidates who have registered for the 2026 UTME.

According to Oloyede, JAMB has recommended the affected candidates to the minister of education, Tunji Alausa, for cancellation of their registration.

He said three top JAMB officials have also been recommended for dismissal for collaborating in sabotaging the system.

The JAMB registrar said two other officials and a staff of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, in Kaduna State, are currently undergoing criminal prosecution

He said they are allegedly involved in activities inimical to the integrity of the examination body.

“We have made recommendations to the minister of education to cancel their registration; there are about 100 of them.

“This incident cuts across the country, in at least 25 states. We also have three proprietor of schools who are in custody for aiding and abeting examination malpractices.”

UTME 2026: JAMB speaks on automation of question-setting

Recall that JAMB finalised its automation for the 2026 UTME question-setting process.

The JAMB registrar confirmed the expansion of CBT centres from 800 to over 1,000,

The candidates are warned against examination malpractice as registration ends on February 26, 2026.

