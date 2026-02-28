Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has predicted 98% success rate for 2026 UTME candidates, telling examination officials that they will be surprised

WASSCE 2026 success was also forecasted, instilling hope among Nigerian students preparing for their final exams

JAMB registration for the 2026 UTME closed with thousands of candidates applying for the crucial examination

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf brings over nine years of experience reporting on education across Nigeria and Africa.

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Prophet Abel Boma of ATB Ministry, has predicted that many Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates will score 300 and above in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) 2026.

In a post on Friday, February 27, on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, Prophet Boma asserted that "even examination officials will be surprised".

Prophet Abel Boma predicts a 98% success rate for 2026 UTME candidates, inspiring hope and confidence among students nationwide. Photo credit: Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma, Jamb official

Source: Facebook

Boma projects UTME, WAEC 2026 successes

The cleric also delivered a positive message to students preparing for the upcoming 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, organised by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

WASSCE for school candidates is the main examination taken by students in their final year of senior secondary school (SS3 in Nigeria, SHS3 in Ghana). It is held in the spring, typically between April and June.

Prophet Boma wrote on X:

“I saw the students writing WAEC this year (2026). Many will succeed. A lot of them will make it in the exams coming in May and June.

"I also saw JAMB being favourable to many young children. In fact, about 98% of those writing JAMB will do well this year. Even exam officials will be surprised, asking if they should repeat the test because of how well the students performed.

"This success will strengthen the education sector and bring encouragement to families."

UTME 2026: JAMB registration closes

Meanwhile, JAMB has received applications from thousands of candidates for the 2026 UTME.

Legit.ng gathered that hundreds of candidates expressed interest in taking the optional mock UTME.

The 2026 UTME registration, which began on Monday, January 26, closed at 12:00 midnight on Thursday, February 26.

The UTME is an entrance examination for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Thousands apply for the 2026 UTME as JAMB closes registration. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

In 2025, over 1.9 million candidates sat the UTME, with over 70% scoring below 200.

Later this year (2026), JAMB is expected to convene a policy meeting where the heads of all tertiary institutions will agree on the national minimum tolerable UTME score (NTMUS), popularly called the cut-off mark for admissions.

While each institution has its preferred cut-off points, they agree on a national minimum, which no institution can go below. The cut-off point for universities is usually different from that of the polytechnics and colleges of education.

Read more UTME news:

JAMB warns against excessive UTME fees

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB urged candidates who may have paid above the approved registration fees for the 2026 UTME to report such centres with credible evidence.

The board said any computer-based test (CBT) centre found overcharging or engaging in sharp practices would face sanctions.

Source: Legit.ng