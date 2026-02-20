Leading Nigerian examination body JAMB would close e-PIN sales for UTME registration on February 26, 2026

Nigerians, including those living abroad and educated in foreign school systems, are urged to obtain e-PINs and promptly register at accredited centres

The registration deadline for the UTME 2026 closes on February 28, as spelt out in a statement by JAMB

Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the sale of e-PINs will end at 12:00 midnight on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Legit.ng reports that the e-PINs enable Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates to proceed to accredited centres for registration. The UTME is an annual computer-based test (CBT) used to rank applicants seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions, with thousands of young persons sitting the examination each year.

JAMB sets UTME 2026 e-PIN deadline

In a recent statement issued by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB urged prospective candidates to promptly take advantage of the ongoing opportunity to register for the 2026 UTME.

JAMB said:

“The sale of e-PINs which enables a candidate to proceed to the Centre for registration will end at 12:00 midnight on Thursday, 26th February, 2026.”

It added:

“Candidates are therefore strongly advised to obtain their e-PINs before the vending deadline and proceed immediately to accredited centres to complete their registration.”

Legit.ng gathered that the actual registration for UTME 2026 at accredited centres, for candidates who have already obtained an e-PIN, will close on Saturday, February 28.

JAMB's full statement, shared on Benjamin's X, can be read below:

Oloyede-led JAMB, TRCN to partner

Meanwhile, Ronke Soyombo, the registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), has reaffirmed her readiness to partner with JAMB on teachers' professionalism and adherence to international best practises.

The TRCN boss stated this when she paid a courtesy visit to the Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, in his office on Monday, February 9. She pointed out that the visit was to actualise the desire of the Council to collaborate with relevant agencies to leverage time-tested technology-driven initiatives in the realisation of its mandate.

Per JAMB’s bulletin released on Monday, February 16, and obtained by Legit.ng, Soyombo stated that the Council seeks to further collaborate with JAMB on areas such as examination serialisation, randomisation, monitoring, and other related activities.

In his remarks, Prof. Oloyede assured Soyombo and other TRCN officials that JAMB doors are open and that the Board would continue to render needed support and synergise where necessary for the mutual benefit of the two agencies.

