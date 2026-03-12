The Inspector General of Police has asked the Federal High Court to dismiss a N1 billion rights enforcement suit filed by Nasir El-Rufai

Police authorities defended the search of El-Rufai’s Asokoro residence, saying the operation followed a valid court warrant and legal procedures

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik adjourned the case to March 25 and ordered hearing notices to be served on other respondents

Nigeria’s police leadership has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to throw out a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, describing the action as an attempt to frustrate an ongoing investigation.

In a filing before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, the Inspector General of Police argued that the suit lacked merit and should be dismissed, Channels TV reported.

El-Rufai is seeking N1 billion in damages against the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, a Chief Magistrate of the Federal Capital Territory, the IGP, and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Police defend Asokoro home search

The case arose from a recent search of El-Rufai’s residence in Asokoro, Abuja, conducted by law enforcement officers. The former governor contends that the operation violated his rights and was carried out with an invalid warrant.

He also disputes claims that items recovered during the exercise were lawfully seized.

In a counter-affidavit, the IGP rejected those claims and maintained that the search was conducted strictly within the law.

The police chief said officers acted on a warrant issued by a court of competent jurisdiction and followed all prescribed procedures during execution. The filing further stated that the police possess statutory authority to detect crime, investigate suspects, and prosecute offences where necessary.

The IGP also accused El-Rufai of using the court action to shield himself from investigation and any potential prosecution. According to the police, granting the reliefs sought would amount to interfering with lawful investigative duties.

Court proceedings and adjournment

At the hearing on Thursday, counsel to El-Rufai, Ubong Akpan, informed the court that he had yet to respond to the counter-affidavit filed by the IGP. He told the judge that a reply had only been filed to the response submitted by the ICPC.

Lawyers representing the ICPC and the IGP did not oppose an adjournment. Justice Abdulmalik subsequently fixed March 25 for the continuation of the hearing.

The court also directed that hearing notices be issued and served on the Chief Magistrate of the FCT and the Attorney-General of the Federation, both listed as respondents but absent from the proceedings.

The suit remains pending, with the court expected to consider arguments from all parties at the next hearing before determining whether the rights enforcement claim should proceed.

