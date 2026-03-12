A Nigerian woman who was born and brought up in Ibadan has shared the 'reason' behind her 'British" accent

In a now-viral video, she dubbed her accent a 'gift from God' and noted that she has never been to London, United Kingdom

Social media users who came across her video were left in awe and they took to the comments section to react

A Nigerian woman's striking British accent has captured the attention of social media users, sparking curiosity about its origin.

The woman, who hails from Ibadan, attributed her distinctive way of speaking to God, stating that it was a special gift from Him.

Woman from Ibadan speaks with British accent

The video revealing her accent was shared by @matchmaking_ng, and it quickly gained attention on the platform.

In the clip, the woman spoke with a polished British accent, leaving viewers amazed and wondering how she had developed this unique trait.

During an interview, she explained that she had never travelled outside Nigeria, emphasising that her accent was something she had come to realise was a special gift.

She disclosed that she was born and raised in Ibadan, and had spent her entire life there, making her accent all the more intriguing.

In her words:

"I've not been to any country before in my life so it's a gift from God and I just realised that. I've not been to London before. Not at all. I was born and brought up in Ibadan. I grew up there all my life."

Reactions as Ibadan woman speaks with British accent

The woman's story elicited lots of reactions on TikTok, with many expressing astonishment and admiration for her unique accent.

@ORE OFE said:

"They need to put this woman in nollywood English movie."

@Chrisadel said:

"I know her very well at olowora lagos state. My elder brother was her parent tenant, Laye Gbenga Adeboye lives in the same close, in fact the close is named after her parent. Her name is Tiwatope."

@josephfadare412 reacted:

"Please tag madola, toyin titans, funke akindele and kiki cos this talent go sweet for content abeg."

@Heart_talk with Fayokemi reacted:

"I thought it was just acting that she’s syncing her voice to the original own not until the switch wo."

@_Oluwa kingy005 said:

"Nigeria is only country God pack all talent gift but con use government be the weap*n fashion against everybody."

@saka o said:

"Let her open her own TikTok page she has the talent already she can go into skits making as well."

@MINE said:

"I knew dis woman we both entered bus and sat together at Berger."

@black don't crack commented:

"Haha this mummy wow make this video go viral guys I know no."

@shanty miemie added:

"I think she went to British school, my kid brother too also went to British school in ibadan."

