JAMB has clarified claims about 2026 UTME registration fees after confusion spread among candidates

The board explained the current fee structure without indicating any recent changes or increases since 2019

The board warned about fraudulent agents and said candidates and parents should rely only on official announcements

The Joint Matriculation Board (JAMB) has denied reports claiming that it increased the registration fees for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to the board, the information is "false, misleading and entirely unfounded."

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, the board on Friday, February 27, said the approved charges have remained the same since 2019.

It further urged candidates, parents, and guardians to disregard the rumour and rely only on official announcements released through its verified platforms.

What are the UTME registration fees for 2026?

JAMB clarified that candidates registering for UTME without the mock examination are to pay ₦7,200, while those opting for the mock exam will pay ₦8,700.

Direct Entry candidates are required to pay ₦5,700. The board explained that these fees cover the application charge, reading text, CBT centre services, and bank charges, with an additional cost for those who choose to sit the mock examination.

The board recalled that the Federal Executive Council approved a reduction in the UTME application fee in 2018, which took effect in 2019, and noted that no increase has been made since then.

Warning against possible exploitation, JAMB advised candidates and their families to carefully read its official advertisement to avoid being misled by fraudulent individuals or centres.

While encouraging anyone who may have paid more than the approved fees to report such centres with credible evidence, the Board assured that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against offenders.

Peter Obi criticises JAMB over UTME 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ADC presidential hopeful Peter Obi criticised the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for alleged system failures affecting the 2026 UTME registration process across Nigeria.

Obi, who expressed concern over recurring chaos at CBT centres, urged JAMB to adopt a more balanced approach that allows under-investigation centres to operate under strict monitoring to prevent students from missing exams.

He acknowledged JAMB’s sanctions on certain centres but suggested the temporary use of previously approved centres or limited services under supervision.

UTME 2026 registration: Candidates share experiences

Candidates across Nigeria have shared mixed experiences registering for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), with some facing technical issues while others reported delays or harsh treatment from staff at accredited CBT centres.

Registration costs varied, with candidates paying between ₦7,200 and ₦11,000. Some candidates experienced printer or document upload problems, while others praised smooth processing and respectful handling by officials during the registration process.

Despite minor technical glitches in some states, many candidates confirmed that the system largely held up under pressure, allowing them to complete registration efficiently.

Top educational apps to help students prepare for UTME

Nigerian students preparing for the 2026 UTME are increasingly turning to EdTech apps to overcome challenges like weak academic foundations, exam anxiety, and computer illiteracy, boosting their chances of success.

Popular apps include Class54, which uses AI to guide learners through mistakes, TestDriller for offline practice with over 50,000 past questions, and LFX JAMB App, which allows collaborative study across locations.

