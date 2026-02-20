Candidates share diverse experiences registering for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across Nigeria's geopolitical zones

Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Some faced technical issues, while others reported harsh treatment from officials during the process

Registration costs varied, with candidates paying between ₦7,200 to ₦11,000 for the UTME

Lagos State - Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates from the four geopolitical zones in Nigeria – North-East, South-West, South-South, and North-West have shared their experience registering for the examination.

Legit.ng reports that registration for the 2026 UTME, Nigeria’s entrance exam into tertiary institutions, opened on January 26,

The candidates spoke about what the process actually costs, how long it takes, and whether the technology holds up under pressure at accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres.

As reported by TechCabal, a UTME candidate, Ibrahim, in Adamawa State, said he spent a full day at the CBT registration centre.

Ibrahim said he began his registration on January 27, 2026, the second day after the portal opened.

He said he took him two to three minutes to process his E-PIN.

The UTME candidate said he did not experience technical disruptions as the system did not crash

Ibrahim, however, said there were printer issues, which slowed things down.

Another UTME candidate in the Ogba area of Ikeja in Lagos, Janet, said officials were harsh and abusive during her registration.

Janet disclosed that she started her registration on February 10 and completed it on the 12th.

According to Janet, she received her E-PIN within 2 minutes of registering.

She added that the system didn’t crash during her UTME registration.

“Honestly, candidates were not treated well. Some staff were harsh and used abusive language.”

Jamnet said the most frustrating moment was uploading her documents.

She said the scanning template was unclear, and the system rejected her first upload, but the support team later provided a clearer template, which worked.

Peter, who registered at the Holy Saviour CBT Centre in Ogun State, said he paid ₦11,000 instead of ₦7,200

James added that UTME candidates were not treated in the way they should because lines weren’t their priority at all.

“The centre operated on a first-come, first-served basis. I had to pay ₦11,000 instead of ₦8,700 to secure my spot.”

It was a different experience for Ifunaya, who registered for the 2026 UTME in Edo state.

She said all the UTME candidates were treated with respect during her registration on January 23, 2026.

Ifunaya said she paid ₦10,200 in total, and the system did not crash

Another UTME candidate in Kadwel, Kaduna State, said he started the registration on Wednesday, January 28, and concluded it the following day.

The candidate who spoke on condition of anonymity said he paid a total of ₦7,500.

He added that the system worked quite well when I needed to register.

The candidate was asked to pay an extra fee of ₦200 because the hard copy of her WAEC wasn’t present.

Speaking about his challenge during the 2026 UTME, he said:

“My biggest challenge was actually getting them to accept the soft copy, then realising I had to pay for it.”

UTME: Suspended CBT centres without JAMB approval

Legit.ng also reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the approved list of CBT centres for the 2026 UTME.

Several CBT centres across the countryface suspension or delisting for failing JAMB standards.

The delisted CBT centres must reapply to regain accreditation for future exams.

