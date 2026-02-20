Prospective 2026 UTME and Direct Entry candidates have been advised to purchase their ePIN through the Interswitch platforms

Candidates for both UTME and Direct Entry can obtain the ePIN via Quickteller and the Interswitch Payment Gateway on JAMB’s official portal

JAMB-accredited centres should guide candidates to approved Interswitch payment channels, and candidates should verify their profile code before making payment

Prospective candidates for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) have been advised to obtain their ePIN through Interswitch-supported payment platforms, Daily Trust reported.

According to a statement by Interswitch, candidates can purchase the ePIN via its Quickteller mobile app and web platform, as well as through the Interswitch Payment Gateway integrated into the official portal of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The company said the available channels are structured to provide fast and secure payment services with nationwide accessibility. It explained that candidates are required to visit the JAMB e-facility portal, confirm their profile code, and select Interswitch as their preferred payment option to complete the transaction.

Interswitch committed to supporting education access

Olawale Akanbi, Divisional Head, Growth Marketing (Merchants & Ecosystem) at Interswitch, said the firm remains focused on supporting access to education through reliable payment infrastructure.

He noted that the UTME registration process is significant for millions of students and their families, adding that secure and accessible payment channels can help candidates complete their registration without unnecessary stress.

Akanbi also stated that Interswitch’s platforms are designed to manage high transaction volumes, especially during peak registration periods, while maintaining strong security standards.

“The Interswitch-backed platforms offer multiple benefits, including secure transactions, convenience, and accessibility nationwide. With flexible payment options available, candidates and their sponsors can choose the channel that best suits their needs and location,” he said.

He further encouraged JAMB-accredited registration centres to direct candidates to Interswitch-powered payment options to minimise errors and ensure seamless ePIN purchases.

JAMB gives update on correction of details

Meanwhile, JAMB has informed the 2026 UTME candidates that correction of subject combinations is now available. It disclosed this in a post on its official X account on Thursday, February 19.

“Kindly visit any of our accredited facilities to effect the change,” the examination body stated.

On registration, JAMB stated that although it has a daily registration capacity of 100,000 candidates, registration centres currently operate at barely 30 per cent. It said it observed a significant reduction in the number of registrants and alleged that many candidates “deliberately delay registration until the final days”.

JAMB reiterates deadline, rules out extension

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB had announced February 26 as the deadline for the sale of e-PINs for the 2026 UTME.

It also disclosed that over 1.5 million candidates were registered as of February 17, despite low turnout at registration centres nationwide.

The board ruled out any extension, citing a nationally coordinated examination calendar and operational constraints.

