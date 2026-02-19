Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf brings over nine years of experience reporting on education across Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has informed candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that correction of subject combinations is now available.

JAMB announced this in a statement shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) page on Thursday morning, February 19.

JAMB said via X:

"Attention 2026 UTME Candidates! This is to inform you that correction of UTME subjects combination is now available. Kindly visit any of our accredited facilities to effect the change. Thank you."

More to follow...

