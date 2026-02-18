The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has announced February 26 as the deadline for the sale of e-PINs for the 2026 UTME

Registration for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination will close on February 26, according to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, which has ruled out any possibility of extending the deadline.

The board disclosed that more than 1.5 million candidates had completed registration as of February 17, 2026.

The UTME remains the compulsory computer-based examination for candidates seeking admission into universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across Nigeria. While participation levels remain high annually, the board said the current registration pace falls below its operational capacity.

UTME registration timeline and key dates

Sales of e PINs for the 2026 UTME began on January 26 and will end at midnight on Thursday, February 26. Candidates who already purchased their ePINs will have until Saturday, February 28 to complete registration at accredited centres nationwide.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, who urged candidates to complete the process early to avoid last minute challenges.

“The board wishes to clearly state that there will be no extension of the registration deadline,” JAMB said.

Low turnout at registration centres

JAMB disclosed that it has the infrastructure to register up to 100,000 candidates daily. However, centres across the country are currently operating at about 30 percent of that capacity.

“The board has a daily registration capacity of 100,000 candidates, yet registration centres across the country are currently operating at barely 30 per cent of that capacity. This indicates that a significant number of prospective candidates are yet to take advantage of the opportunity to register.”

Officials believe the low turnout suggests many candidates are delaying registration despite sufficient time and availability of centres.

The board explained that its registration calendar is part of a nationally coordinated examination schedule. This timetable allows other examination bodies to conduct their own activities after UTME registration closes.

“The Board wishes to clearly state that there will be no extension of the registration deadline. JAMB operates within a nationally coordinated examination calendar agreed upon by all examination bodies in Nigeria.”

According to the board, altering the timeline would disrupt the broader examination cycle, leaving no room for flexibility.

JAMB advises prospective candidates

Candidates were advised to obtain their e PINs before the February 26 deadline and proceed immediately to accredited centres. JAMB cautioned that waiting until the final days could lead to avoidable difficulties.

“Waiting until the last few days may result in avoidable challenges, and the Board will not entertain any appeals for extension after the deadline.”

The board said the firm stance is aimed at ensuring that no candidate willing to sit for the 2026 UTME is excluded due to delay, urging all prospective candidates to act without further hesitation.

