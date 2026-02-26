UTME 2026: JAMB Gives Fresh Update On Automation of Question-Setting Process
- The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has finalised its automation for the 2026 UTME question-setting process
- The JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, confirms expansion of CBT centres from 800 to over 1,000
- The candidates are warned against examination malpractice as registration ends on February 26, 2026
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
Ibadan, Oyo State - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has completed the final phase of its automation of digital question-setting process for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said the board began automation of its examination processes about 10 years ago.
Oloyede said the current phase marked the tenth and final stage.
As reported by Daily Nigerian, he stated this on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at the University of Ibadan during a training programme for test developers.
“We are here at the University of Ibadan to do the last round of our automation process.
“This phase is about automating the authoring of questions. Our authors can now set questions from their various locations without having to travel across the country.”
The JAMB boss explained that the initiative will make the process easier, cheaper and less tedious.
He added that the process will also improve efficiency and maintaining security.
Oloyede disclosed that adequate checks and balances had been put in place to ensure the integrity of the system.
On registration concerns, the registrar
Speaking further, he said JAMB had expanded its Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres from about 800 in 2025 to over 1,000 in 2026.
He added that this is to ensure seamless registration and examination.
“As of this morning, we have registered about two million candidates, surpassing the figure at this time last year.
“Pin vending ends tomorrow, Feb. 26 and there will be no extension. Those who have obtained their pins are expected to complete their registration before the deadline.”
The registrar warned candidates and parents against engaging in examination malpractice or seeking shortcuts, stressing that the board
Oloyede warned that candidates and parents involved in examination malpractice or shortcuts would be dealt with.
“There is no shortcut to education. We are monitoring the system closely and those attempting to subvert it will be apprehended.”
JAMB: Approved platform to purchase 2026 UTME ePIN
Recall that prospective 2026 UTME and Direct Entry candidates were advised to purchase their ePIN through the Interswitch platforms.
Candidates for both UTME and Direct Entry can obtain the ePIN via Quickteller and the Interswitch Payment Gateway on JAMB’s official portal
JAMB-accredited centres should guide candidates to approved Interswitch payment channels.
JAMB: Peter Obi speaks for UTME candidates
Legit.ng also reported that Peter Obi criticised JAMB over the alleged chaotic UTME registration process, reportedly affecting students nationwide.
The opposition leader urged swift action to prevent candidates from missing exams due to system failures.
Legit.ng gathered that JAMB monitors CBT centres live to ensure integrity amid past infractions and sanctions
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.