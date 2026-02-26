The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has finalised its automation for the 2026 UTME question-setting process

The JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, confirms expansion of CBT centres from 800 to over 1,000

The candidates are warned against examination malpractice as registration ends on February 26, 2026

Ibadan, Oyo State - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has completed the final phase of its automation of digital question-setting process for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said the board began automation of its examination processes about 10 years ago.

Oloyede said the current phase marked the tenth and final stage.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, he stated this on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at the University of Ibadan during a training programme for test developers.

“We are here at the University of Ibadan to do the last round of our automation process.

“This phase is about automating the authoring of questions. Our authors can now set questions from their various locations without having to travel across the country.”

The JAMB boss explained that the initiative will make the process easier, cheaper and less tedious.

He added that the process will also improve efficiency and maintaining security.

Oloyede disclosed that adequate checks and balances had been put in place to ensure the integrity of the system.

On registration concerns, the registrar

Speaking further, he said JAMB had expanded its Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres from about 800 in 2025 to over 1,000 in 2026.

He added that this is to ensure seamless registration and examination.

“As of this morning, we have registered about two million candidates, surpassing the figure at this time last year.

“Pin vending ends tomorrow, Feb. 26 and there will be no extension. Those who have obtained their pins are expected to complete their registration before the deadline.”

The registrar warned candidates and parents against engaging in examination malpractice or seeking shortcuts, stressing that the board

Oloyede warned that candidates and parents involved in examination malpractice or shortcuts would be dealt with.

“There is no shortcut to education. We are monitoring the system closely and those attempting to subvert it will be apprehended.”

