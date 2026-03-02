JAMB 2026: Exam Body Speaks on When UTME Candidates Will Know Their Exam Town
- Leading Nigerian examination body, JAMB, has given the assurance that UTME 2026 candidates will access exam centre details in due course
- Candidates will print examination slips for their examination session, date, and computer-based test (CBT) centre information
- JAMB's response via X (formerly Twitter) addresses a key question ahead of the 2026 UTME commencement
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf brings over nine years of experience reporting on education across Nigeria and Africa.
Bwari, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2026 candidates will know their examination centre "in due course."
JAMB stated this on Monday, March 2, 2026, in response to an inquiry.
UTME 2026: JAMB shares new update
The examination body noted that UTME candidates will be required to print their examination slip, which will contain the details of their examination centre, session, date and time.
A social media user, @DmoneyPerr98244, asked via X (formerly Twitter):
"Please, JAMB, how can I know my exam town?"
JAMB responded via a post on X:
"In due course, you will be required to print your examination slip contains details of your examination centre, session, date and time."
UTME 2026 registration closes
Meanwhile, JAMB has received applications from more than 1.5 million candidates for its 2026 UTME.
The 2026 UTME registration, which started on Monday, January 26, ended in February.
Hundreds of candidates expressed interest in taking the optional mock UTME, which is set for Saturday, March 28.
The UTME is an entrance examination for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. The examination is conducted for foreign candidates in several countries, including the United Kingdom (UK), Cameroon, Benin Republic, Ivory Coast, and South Africa.
In 2025, over 1.9 million candidates sat the UTME, with over 70% scoring below 200.
Later this year (2026), JAMB is expected to convene a policy meeting where the heads of all tertiary institutions will agree on the national minimum tolerable UTME score (NTMUS), popularly called the cut-off mark for admissions.
While each institution has its preferred cut-off points, they agree on a national minimum, which no institution can go below. The cut-off point for universities is usually different from that of the polytechnics and colleges of education.
Read more JAMB news:
- UNILAG graduate who scored 300 in UTME grabs attention after displaying his final year CGPA
- LASU graduate who scored 271 in UTME finishes with first class, displays CGPA
- Lead City University graduate who wrote UTME 8 times inspires many with her real life story
JAMB registrar Oloyede not resigning
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB dismissed rumours about the supposed imminent resignation of its registrar, Ishaq Olarewaju Oloyede.
Responding to widespread public criticism and calls for Prof. Oloyede’s departure, JAMB's official spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, exclusively told Legit.ng that the reports of his resignation were false.
Oloyede, a former vice-chancellor (VC) of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Kwara State, became JAMB's registrar in August 2016.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.