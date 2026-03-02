Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

JAMB 2026: Exam Body Speaks on When UTME Candidates Will Know Their Exam Town
Education

JAMB 2026: Exam Body Speaks on When UTME Candidates Will Know Their Exam Town

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Leading Nigerian examination body, JAMB, has given the assurance that UTME 2026 candidates will access exam centre details in due course
  • Candidates will print examination slips for their examination session, date, and computer-based test (CBT) centre information
  • JAMB's response via X (formerly Twitter) addresses a key question ahead of the 2026 UTME commencement

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf brings over nine years of experience reporting on education across Nigeria and Africa.

Bwari, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2026 candidates will know their examination centre "in due course."

JAMB stated this on Monday, March 2, 2026, in response to an inquiry.

JAMB announces that UTME 2026 candidates will know their examination centres in due course, with details available on printed exam slips.
Professor Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB confirms UTME 2026 candidates will receive their exam centre details on printed slips in due course. Photo credit: @nidcom_gov, @JAMBHQ
Source: Twitter

UTME 2026: JAMB shares new update

The examination body noted that UTME candidates will be required to print their examination slip, which will contain the details of their examination centre, session, date and time.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

A social media user, @DmoneyPerr98244, asked via X (formerly Twitter):

Read also

UTME 2026: JAMB takes action against syndicate using ‘AI to sabotage’ registration

"Please, JAMB, how can I know my exam town?"

JAMB responded via a post on X:

"In due course, you will be required to print your examination slip contains details of your examination centre, session, date and time."

UTME 2026 registration closes

Meanwhile, JAMB has received applications from more than 1.5 million candidates for its 2026 UTME.

The 2026 UTME registration, which started on Monday, January 26, ended in February.

Hundreds of candidates expressed interest in taking the optional mock UTME, which is set for Saturday, March 28.

The UTME is an entrance examination for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. The examination is conducted for foreign candidates in several countries, including the United Kingdom (UK), Cameroon, Benin Republic, Ivory Coast, and South Africa.

In 2025, over 1.9 million candidates sat the UTME, with over 70% scoring below 200.

Thousands of young persons sit for JAMB's UTME each year.
Thousands of youths gather annually to sit for the UTME examination, organised by JAMB, across Nigeria. Photo credit: naijamixed.com.ng, @jamb_hq
Source: Instagram

Later this year (2026), JAMB is expected to convene a policy meeting where the heads of all tertiary institutions will agree on the national minimum tolerable UTME score (NTMUS), popularly called the cut-off mark for admissions.

Read also

JAMB: Hope as Prophet Abel Boma prophesies 98% success rate in UTME 2026

While each institution has its preferred cut-off points, they agree on a national minimum, which no institution can go below. The cut-off point for universities is usually different from that of the polytechnics and colleges of education.

Read more JAMB news:

JAMB registrar Oloyede not resigning

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB dismissed rumours about the supposed imminent resignation of its registrar, Ishaq Olarewaju Oloyede.

Responding to widespread public criticism and calls for Prof. Oloyede’s departure, JAMB's official spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, exclusively told Legit.ng that the reports of his resignation were false.

Oloyede, a former vice-chancellor (VC) of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Kwara State, became JAMB's registrar in August 2016.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
JAMBNigerian YouthsNigerian UniversitiesUnified Tertiary Matriculation Examination - UTME
Hot:
Beautiful quotes Sanku Kwara governor Theodore barrett Heart touching messages