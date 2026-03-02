Leading Nigerian examination body, JAMB, has given the assurance that UTME 2026 candidates will access exam centre details in due course

Candidates will print examination slips for their examination session, date, and computer-based test (CBT) centre information

JAMB's response via X (formerly Twitter) addresses a key question ahead of the 2026 UTME commencement

Bwari, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2026 candidates will know their examination centre "in due course."

JAMB stated this on Monday, March 2, 2026, in response to an inquiry.

UTME 2026: JAMB shares new update

The examination body noted that UTME candidates will be required to print their examination slip, which will contain the details of their examination centre, session, date and time.

A social media user, @DmoneyPerr98244, asked via X (formerly Twitter):

"Please, JAMB, how can I know my exam town?"

JAMB responded via a post on X:

"In due course, you will be required to print your examination slip contains details of your examination centre, session, date and time."

UTME 2026 registration closes

Meanwhile, JAMB has received applications from more than 1.5 million candidates for its 2026 UTME.

The 2026 UTME registration, which started on Monday, January 26, ended in February.

Hundreds of candidates expressed interest in taking the optional mock UTME, which is set for Saturday, March 28.

The UTME is an entrance examination for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. The examination is conducted for foreign candidates in several countries, including the United Kingdom (UK), Cameroon, Benin Republic, Ivory Coast, and South Africa.

In 2025, over 1.9 million candidates sat the UTME, with over 70% scoring below 200.

Later this year (2026), JAMB is expected to convene a policy meeting where the heads of all tertiary institutions will agree on the national minimum tolerable UTME score (NTMUS), popularly called the cut-off mark for admissions.

While each institution has its preferred cut-off points, they agree on a national minimum, which no institution can go below. The cut-off point for universities is usually different from that of the polytechnics and colleges of education.

