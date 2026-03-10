ASUU UNILAG announces indefinite strike over 'amputated' salaries paid in January and February 2026

Union chairman condemns university management as 'wicked, unfeeling and satanic' in response to salary deductions

Strike set to commence on March 11, 2026, until UNILAG meets ASUU's demands

Akoka, Lagos State - Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced an indefinite strike.

The ASUU UNILAG chapter said the strike is caused by an “amputated” salaries paid by the university management in January and February 2026.

The union described the salary deductions as a violation of decency and accused the university administration of being “wicked, unfeeling and satanic.”

The union chairman, Idowu Kehinde, said the decision was taken following an emergency meeting on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

As reported by The Punch, this was contained in a communique signed by Kehinde and the secretary, Adesina Arikawe.

According to the union, the strike would commence on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

It added that the strike will continue until the UNILAG management meets its demands.

The ASUU UNILAG said the action followed “extensive and exhaustive” deliberations on the salary cuts imposed over the past two months.

“The University discriminately paid amputated salary in January 2026 to all members, i.e., (i) Akoka Campus: No EAA payment; (ii) Idi-Araba Campus: No EAA and CATA payments. The University also unilaterally and wickedly paid amputated February 2026 salary to all our members.”

ASUU rejected the actions that led to the slashed pay and urged its members to withdraw their services from Wednesday until the university resolves the issue.

