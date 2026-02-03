The MTN scholarships in Nigeria include the Science and Technology Scholarship (STS), the Scholarship for Blind Students (SBS), and the Top 10 UTME Scholarship. The scholarships cover ₦300,000 annually for tuition, accommodation, and other academic expenses, renewable until graduation, provided the beneficiaries maintain the required educational standards.

Everything to know about the MTN scholarships

The MTN Foundation Scholarship is a prestigious annual programme in Nigeria designed for high-performing undergraduate students in public tertiary institutions. The scholarship provides ₦300,000 annually to cover tuition and accommodation until graduation, as long as grade requirements are met.

Types of MTN scholarships available

The MTN Foundation offers three main scholarship categories, which include:

1. MTN Foundation Science and Technology Scholarship (MTNF STS)

This scholarship is for students in science, technology, engineering, and related courses who are usually in the 300 level at public universities, polytechnics, or colleges of education in Nigeria. It rewards strong academic performance and helps students with yearly financial support until graduation, as long as they maintain the required CGPA.

2. MTN Foundation Scholarship for Blind Students (MTNF SBS)

This scholarship supports blind or visually impaired students studying any course in Nigerian public universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. It is open to students in 200 or 300 level and focuses on inclusion by helping them cover school-related expenses throughout their studies, provided they meet the minimum academic requirements.

3. MTN Foundation Top 10 UTME Scholarship

This scholarship is awarded automatically to the top 10 highest scorers in the UTME across Nigeria. Students do not need to apply for it, as selection is based on JAMB results. Winners receive financial support from the 100 level until graduation, as long as they continue to perform well academically.

MTN scholarship requirements

To qualify for the MTN Foundation Scholarship, applicants must meet specific academic and institutional requirements set by MTN. The requirements vary by scholarship category, level of study, course of study, and institution.

Institution of study

The MTN Science and Technology Scholarship (STS) and the MTN Scholarship for Blind Students (SBS) are open to Nigerian students studying in public tertiary institutions. These include public universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education across Nigeria.

Course of study

The MTN Science and Technology Scholarship (STS) is for 300-level students studying science, technology, engineering, and other STEM-related courses in public tertiary institutions.

The MTN Scholarship for Blind Students (SBS) is open to blind or visually impaired students in 200 or 300 level. It covers all courses of study in public universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Level of study

For the MTN Science and Technology Scholarship (STS), applicants must have completed their 200-level second-semester exams and be moving into 300 level, or already be in 300 level. This allows flexibility due to differences in academic calendars across institutions.

For the MTN Scholarship for Blind Students (SBS), applications are open to blind students in the 200 and 300 levels. However, blind students studying Law, which is a five-year course, can only apply from the 300 level.

Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)

Below are the minimum CGPA requirements for each scholarship.

For MTN Science and Technology Scholarship (STS):

Students in public universities and colleges of education must have a minimum CGPA of 3.0/4.0 or 3.5/5.0 (Second Class Upper).

Students in public polytechnics must have a minimum CGPA of 3.0 (Upper Credit) from their OND programme and must have secured admission into an HND programme.

Direct Entry students must have a minimum CGPA of 3.0 (Upper Credit) from OND and must have secured admission into the 300 level in a public university.

For MTN Scholarship for Blind Students (SBS)

Blind students in public universities or colleges of education must have a minimum CGPA of 2.5.

Blind students in public polytechnics must have a minimum CGPA of 2.0 from their OND programme and must have secured admission into an HND programme.

Required documents

Applicants must upload scanned copies of:

A Valid student ID card.

An admission letter from the institution.

A scanned passport photograph.

O'Level result(s) (WAEC/NECO/NABTEB).

An evidence of CGPA (transcript or result statement).

For blind students, a medical report or certification to confirm visual impairment is required.

How to apply for the MTN scholarship

To apply for the MTN Foundation Scholarship in Nigeria, eligible undergraduate STEM or blind students in public tertiary institutions must fill out the online MTN Scholarship application form before the deadline. Below is a simple step-by-step guide to complete the process:

Go to the official MTN Foundation Scholarship Portal. Click on ''Apply for MTN Foundation Scholarship.'' Select the scholarship category you are eligible for: Science & Technology Scholarship (STS) or the Scholarship for the Blind (SBS). Complete the online form with accurate personal, academic (CGPA), and institutional details. Upload the required documents, including a valid student ID, admission letter, passport photograph, O-Level results, and proof of CGPA. Review your details carefully to avoid errors. Submit your application and wait for confirmation and further updates from MTN.

How do you qualify for the MTN scholarship?

To qualify for the MTN scholarship, you must be a full-time 200 or 300-level student in a Nigerian public tertiary institution and maintain a minimum CGPA of 3.5 for STEM courses or 2.5 for blind students.

Is the MTN scholarship 2026 out?

As of January 2026, the official application for the 2026/2027 MTN Foundation Scholarship in Nigeria has not yet been released, as the portal typically opens between March and May each year.

What is the MTN Scholarship 2026 deadline?

The official application for the 2026/2027 MTN Scholarship in Nigeria has not yet been announced, but it is expected to close around late April or May 2026, based on the previous year's deadline of 25 April 2026.

The MTN Foundation Scholarship offers support through the Science & Technology Scholarship (STS), the Scholarship for Blind Students (SBS), and the Top 10 UTME Scholarship programmes. By understanding the programmes, meeting the eligibility criteria, and applying on time, students can increase their chances of benefiting from this support and achieving their academic goals.

