10 best Canadian scholarships for Nigerian students in 2026

There are numerous leading Canadian scholarships for Nigerian students in 2026, including the Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships, the Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship, and the University of Calgary Graduate Awards. These sought-after opportunities cover all or most academic and living expenses while studying in Canada.

Key takeaways

Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships provide CAD 50,000 per year for up to three years for PhD or combined master’s-to-PhD studies.

for PhD or combined master’s-to-PhD studies. Nigerian students can apply for the University of Saskatchewan’s International Excellence Awards and International Baccalaureate (IB) Excellence Awards for undergraduate study.

and for undergraduate study. Application deadlines vary by scholarship and university, but most for the 2026 intake fall between late 2025 and early 2026

Potential students should visit the scholarship program websites to apply.

Best Canadian scholarships for Nigerian students in 2026

Canada continues to attract Nigerian students with a growing number of generous scholarship opportunities across its top institutions. From nationally recognised awards to university-specific funding, many of these programmes offer extensive financial support. Below are some of the most competitive Canadian scholarship opportunities available for Nigerian applicants in 2026.

1. Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships

The Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships (Vanier CGS) program supports exceptional doctoral candidates at Canadian universities. The scholarship provides CAD 50,000 per year for up to three years to cover research and living expenses. This makes it one of Canada’s most competitive doctoral awards, with up to 166 recipients selected each year.

Applicants must be nominated by a Canadian institution with an available Vanier quota and meet all eligibility requirements. Application deadlines vary by university, usually in late 2025.

2. Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship

Nigerian students aiming to pursue an undergraduate degree at the University of Toronto are eligible for the Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship. This fully funded award covers tuition, books, incidental fees, and full residence costs for four years. The prestigious program recognises academic excellence, leadership, and community involvement.

Applicants had to be nominated by their secondary school and complete both the university admission and scholarship applications. The final deadline for the 2026 intake was 7 November 2025.

3. University of Waterloo International Master's and Doctoral Awards

Students pursuing research or advanced studies at the University of Waterloo can apply for merit-based awards, including the International Master’s Award of Excellence (IMAE) and the International Doctoral Student Award (IDSA). The IMAE provides eligible master’s students with about CAD 2,500 per term. The IDSA helps doctoral students cover the international tuition differential.

These awards support high-achieving international students with tuition and partial living expenses. They also benefit from mentorship within Waterloo’s vibrant STEM and research community. Funding amounts, eligibility, and application or nomination requirements vary by program and department.

4. University of Manitoba Graduate Fellowships (UMGF)

At the University of Manitoba, international graduate students may be considered for University of Manitoba Graduate Fellowships (UMGF). These merit-based awards support high-achieving master’s and doctoral candidates.

The fellowships are valued at approximately CAD 20,000 per year for master’s students and CAD 25,000 per year for PhD students. They help offset tuition and living expenses while students pursue research and advanced studies. Prospective applicants should check with their specific graduate program for precise details and internal deadlines.

5. University of Calgary Graduate Awards

At the University of Calgary, master’s and PhD students can apply for various merit-based graduate scholarships and awards. These awards help cover tuition and living expenses. Funding levels differ by award and department, and students are often considered through a central Graduate Awards Competition or by departmental nomination.

Graduate students may receive substantial annual support, including assistantships and internal awards, and some awards may be renewed based on their terms. Specific amounts, eligibility requirements, and application deadlines vary by program and the awards applied for.

6. Dalhousie University Scholarships

The Dalhousie University Scholarships offer a range of merit-based awards for graduate students, including those pursuing master’s and PhD programs. Key awards include the 1‑Year Master’s Scholarship, valued at CAD 20,000, and the Research Excellence Scholarship, worth about CAD 35,000 per year for up to four years.

The Killam Predoctoral Scholarship provides up to CAD 42,000 per year for doctoral students. These scholarships help cover tuition, living expenses, and research costs. Some awards also offer travel grants to support academic and research activities.

7. McGill University Scholarships and Student Aid

The McGill University Scholarships and Student Aid provide various funding options for international graduate students in research-focused master’s and PhD programs. Support may include tuition coverage, research stipends, and assistantships through departmental awards, university fellowships, or external scholarships.

Award types and application processes differ by faculty and program. Some highly competitive awards, like the McCall MacBain Scholarships and other research fellowships, have separate deadlines earlier in the admissions cycle.

8. University of Saskatchewan International Student Awards

The University of Saskatchewan offers International Student Awards to recognise and support outstanding undergraduates. Key awards include the International Baccalaureate (IB) Excellence Award, valued at CAD 20,000, and the International Excellence Award, valued at CAD 10,000. Both help cover tuition and other first-year expenses.

These scholarships are based on academic achievement. Students are automatically considered when they submit their admission applications by the deadlines, usually in early 2026. Additional entrance awards are also available, with amounts that vary depending on eligibility and specific criteria.

9. UBC International Scholars Program

The University of British Columbia (UBC) International Scholars Program offers highly regarded scholarships for outstanding international undergraduates. Awards are based on merit and financial need. Key scholarships include the Karen McKellin International Leader of Tomorrow Award, the Donald A. Wehrung International Student Award, the International Impact Award, and the Vantage One Excellence Award.

These scholarships can cover full tuition, residence, books, and other education-related costs. Some also provide additional leadership and enrichment opportunities. Applicants were to submit their applications for admission by 15 November 2025 to be considered for the 2026 intake.

10. Ontario Graduate Scholarship (OGS)

The Ontario Graduate Scholarship (OGS) is a merit-based award for full-time master’s and PhD students at participating universities in Ontario. It provides CAD 5,000 per term, with most recipients receiving CAD 10,000 (two terms) or CAD 15,000 (three terms) per academic year to help cover tuition and living expenses.

International students with a valid study permit can apply through their university’s graduate studies office. Application deadlines vary by institution, usually falling between late 2025 and early 2026.

Can a Nigerian apply for a scholarship in Canada?

Nigerian students are eligible to apply for many Canadian scholarships at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. These include programs such as the UBC International Scholars Program, the Lester B. Pearson Scholarship, the Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships, and the Ontario Graduate Scholarship.

Can I get a 100% scholarship to study in Canada?

It is possible. Highly competitive awards, such as the Lester B. Pearson Scholarship, UBC International Scholars Program, and Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships (Vanier CGS), can cover full tuition and living expenses for international students.

Which country gives scholarships to Nigerian students?

Several countries offer scholarships to Nigerian students, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, and France.

There are several Canadian scholarships available to Nigerian students in 2026 for both undergraduate and graduate programs. These awards offer full or partial funding, covering tuition, living expenses, and sometimes research or travel costs.

