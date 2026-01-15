Little-known UK scholarships for Nigerian students in 2026

Studying in the United Kingdom can be expensive, but several funding opportunities make it achievable. Beyond popular options like Chevening, many lesser-known awards, such as Commonwealth Shared Scholarships, GREAT Scholarships, and Reach Oxford Scholarships, help learners finance their studies. The UK scholarships for Nigerian students are either funded by the government or individual universities.

Most fully funded UK scholarships consider students from poor backgrounds with strong academic performance. Photo: Luliia Burmistrova (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Not all UK scholarships are fully funded. While some cover full tuition fees and living expenses, others offer partial support that may only reduce tuition costs and exclude living expenses.

Each scholarship has its own eligibility criteria, but most prioritise students with strong academic performance who come from financially disadvantaged backgrounds .

. Most UK scholarships for Nigerian students have deadlines between December 2025 and April 2026, making early preparation essential.

UK scholarships for Nigerian students in 2026

The UK offers a wide range of scholarships funded by the government, universities, and private trusts. While some are well known, others receive far less attention despite generous benefits. Below is a detailed list of UK scholarships for Nigerian students in 2026, with information presented clearly under each programme.

Chevening Scholarships

Chevening scholarship is one of the fully funded UK scholarships offering full tuition fees, return airfare, and a monthly living allowance. Photo: @cheveningfcdo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Chevening Scholarship is a fully funded scholarship for Nigerian undergraduate students funded by the UK government and targets future leaders from Nigeria. Eligible applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree, have at least two years of work experience, and secure admission to an eligible UK master’s programme.

The scholarship covers full tuition fees, return airfare, and a monthly living allowance of approximately £1,300 to £1,500, depending on location. Chevening is highly competitive and focuses strongly on leadership potential and career impact.

Commonwealth Shared Scholarships

Commonwealth shared scholarships target master's students from low and middle-income backgrounds, and they fully cover the fees. Photo: @BritishCouncilKenya on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Commonwealth Shared Scholarship is designed for Nigerian students from low- and middle-income backgrounds. Applicants must demonstrate strong academic ability and prove that they cannot afford to study in the UK without financial assistance.

The award fully covers tuition fees, return flights, study-related grants, and a monthly stipend of about £1,347. It is mainly available for development-focused master’s courses such as public health, education, and engineering.

GREAT Scholarships

GREAT scholarship subsidises tuition fees by £10,000 and targets students pursuing various disciplines, including business and law. Photo: @_moumita_dasss_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The UK government and participating universities jointly fund the GREAT Scholarships. Nigerian students who have secured admission to selected one-year master’s programmes are eligible to apply.

This UK master's scholarship for Nigerian students provides £10,000 toward tuition fees, reducing the overall cost of study. GREAT scholarships are available across a wide range of subjects, including business, law, technology, and creative disciplines.

Reach Oxford Scholarship

The Reach Oxford Scholarship is primarily available for undergraduate programmes and is extremely competitive. Photo: @AfOx.in on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Reach Oxford Scholarship targets students from low-income countries, including Nigeria, who have outstanding academic records. Applicants must first gain admission to the University of Oxford before applying for the scholarship.

This is a fully funded international scholarship for Nigerian students covering full tuition fees, college fees, and living expenses for the duration of the course. It is primarily available for undergraduate programmes and is extremely competitive.

University of Bristol Think Big Scholarships

The Think Big scholarship is not fully funded but offers between £5,000 and £20,000 per year. Photo: @aletofoundation on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The University of Bristol offers Think Big Scholarships to international students, including Nigerians, applying for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Eligibility is based on academic merit and a confirmed offer of admission. The scholarship awards range from £5,000 to £20,000 per year and are applied as tuition fee reductions. These awards significantly lower the cost of studying at a top university in the United Kingdom.

University of Nottingham Developing Solutions Scholarship

The scholarship targets students from developing countries and covers between 50% and 100% of costs. Photo: @uniofnottingham on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The University of Nottingham Developing Solutions scholarship is aimed at African students, including Nigerians, who wish to pursue a master’s degree at the University of Nottingham. Applicants must demonstrate academic excellence and a commitment to contributing to development in their home country.

The award covers between 50% and 100% of tuition fees, depending on the selection outcome. It focuses on courses related to development, sustainability, and economic growth.

University of Sheffield International Merit Scholarships

University of Sheffield International Merit Scholarships award up to £10,000, depending on the programme a student pursues. Photo: @nigeriansociety_uos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The University of Sheffield offers International Merit Scholarships to high-achieving international students. Nigerian applicants must hold strong academic qualifications and an offer for an eligible programme. Postgraduate students can receive £10,000 toward tuition, while undergraduate awards range from £2,000 to £10,000. Many applicants are automatically considered once they accept their offer.

Gates Cambridge Scholarship

The Gates Cambridge Scholarship is fully funded, including tuition, a stipend of £18,000 per year, and airfare. Photo: @camafricaday on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Gates Cambridge Scholarship supports outstanding Nigerian students pursuing postgraduate study at the University of Cambridge. Applicants are selected based on academic excellence, leadership potential, and commitment to improving lives.

The scholarship covers the full cost of study, including tuition fees, a living stipend of about £18,000 per year, and airfare. It is one of the most prestigious scholarships in the UK.

University of Kent International Scholarships for Academic Excellence

The University of Kent International Scholarship considers a strong academic performance rather than financial need. Photo: @qs_africa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The University of Kent offers International Scholarships for Academic Excellence to Nigerian students with first-class or strong second-class degrees. Applicants must have an offer of admission before applying. The scholarship provides up to £5,000 toward tuition fees, usually applied in the first year of study. It rewards strong academic performance rather than financial need.

University of the West of England (UWE) Millennium Scholarship

The University of the West of England scholarship covers full tuition fees but does not include living expenses. Photo: @uwebristol on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The UWE Millennium Scholarship is available to students from developing countries, including Nigeria. Applicants must demonstrate academic excellence and a willingness to act as ambassadors for the university. The award covers 100% of tuition fees but does not include living expenses. Recipients are expected to engage in promotional activities during and after their studies.

London School of Economics (LSE) Graduate Support Scheme

To qualify for the London School of Economics scholarship, one has to provide evidence of income and assets. Photo: @lsesu.acs on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The LSE Graduate Support Scheme assists international students who demonstrate financial need. Nigerian applicants must provide evidence of income and assets alongside their admission offer. Awards typically range from £5,000 to £15,000 and are applied directly to tuition fees. The scheme helps bridge funding gaps for high-achieving students.

Are there fully funded scholarships for Nigerian undergraduate students in 2026?

There are fully funded UK scholarships for Nigerian students in 2026. Major options include Chevening Scholarships, Commonwealth Shared Scholarships, Gates Cambridge Scholarships, and Reach Oxford Scholarships, all of which typically cover full tuition fees, living expenses, and return airfare.

Can Nigerian students apply for UK scholarships without work experience?

Nigerian students can apply for many UK scholarships without work experience. Undergraduate scholarships and most university-specific awards focus on academic merit, while work experience is mainly required for programmes like Chevening.

When should I apply for UK scholarships for 2026 entry?

Applications for UK scholarships for 2026 entry usually open between August and October 2025. Most deadlines fall between December 2025 and April 2026, depending on the scholarship and university.

Do UK scholarships cover dependants?

Most UK scholarships do not fully cover dependants. However, some fully funded schemes, such as Chevening and Commonwealth scholarships, may offer limited allowances or flexibility in specific circumstances.

Can I combine two UK scholarships?

In most cases, no. UK scholarship providers generally do not allow students to combine two scholarships to cover the same tuition fees or living costs, although partial funding may sometimes be permitted.

There are many funding options beyond the most popular schemes. With careful planning and early applications, Nigerian students can access generous awards at leading universities. These UK scholarships for Nigerian students in 2026 make studying in the UK more affordable and achievable.

Legit.ng recently published an informative article on the Borno State University scholarship, which is open to students who are indigenes of Borno State and are enrolled in a recognised Nigerian tertiary institution. To improve your chances of qualifying, it is important to clearly understand and meet the eligibility requirements.

In addition to being a Borno State indigene and studying at an approved institution, applicants must submit their application through the official Borno State Scholarship Board portal. Required documents include an admission letter, birth certificate, and school registration receipt. Read on to learn more about full eligibility details and application guidelines.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng