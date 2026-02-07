32 exceptional students will receive tuition coverage from the Annual National Mathematics Competition this year

The competition, organised by NTIC and NMC, includes participants from over 30 states in Nigeria

Over 500,000 pupils have participated since the competition's inception, fostering critical thinking and educational growth

Abuja, FCT - A total of 32 exceptional students will have their tuition fees covered at the end of this year’s Annual National Mathematics Competition (ANMC), Legit.ng has gathered.

The 23rd annual competition, taking place in Abuja on February 7, is organised by the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges and the National Mathematical Centre (NMC).

About 32 outstanding students will receive full tuition coverage from the Annual National Mathematics Competition this year. Photo credit: NTIC

ANMC maths competition: What are prizes for winners?

Organised annually for mathematics enthusiasts in Primary 5 and 6 and JSS 1 to JSS 3, the winners of the competition will be handed 100 per cent tuition fees that would cover their entire secondary school year at the NTIC.

Their teachers are not left out as they would be receiving cash prizes while their respective schools will be awarded educational essentials like desktop computers, printers, tablets and phones.

Why math is important - NTIC's MD

Speaking on this year’s competition, Fevzullah Bilgin, the managing director of NTIC, said there are now more categories than in previous years.

Bilgin said students from junior classes have now joined the competition.

“It was primary, and JS 3 now JS 1 and 2 have joined us, giving them an opportunity to also participate in the scholarship," he said.

He further stated that students from more than 30 states in Nigeria will participate in the exercise.

“There are currently more than 10,000 students participating in the examination from primary 5 to 6 and JS 1 to 3.

“Also, the purpose of the ANMC is to build a nation. We need to build the youth of the nation, and to do this, we need to build the education system of the nation. And to achieve this, we need to start from Mathematics, which is the mother of all subjects, all courses and even sciences,” Bilgin said.

The NTIC MD noted that Mathematics is a key subject as it serves as the bedrock of all life activities, including critical thinking, science, technology, robotics and adoption of Artificial intelligence.

“With their critical reasoning skills, the students will be able to think out of the box for negotiations and all the other soft skills,” he noted.

The MD said that for 23 years, the institution has continued to promote effective teaching and learning of mathematics at the primary levels and develop greater capacity through the ANMC.

He added that with the inclusion of STEM in students' curriculum nationwide, the importance of understanding mathematics has become essential for anyone to excel.

Why is the competition vital for students' growth?

Also speaking, Mr Erdal, the coordinator of ANMC, told journalists that, since the inception of the competition in 2003, more than 500,000 pupils have participated in the competition across Nigeria.

He added that the NTIC, in collaboration with NMC have offered 100 per cent scholarship that covers tuition, hostel fee inclusive, for six years to more than 600 outstanding students who have participated in the competition.

“Some of the students that came into NTIC through ANMC have been harnessed and are doing remarkably well in their endeavours,” Erdal said.

Speaking on the importance of the competition and its benefits to her child, Mrs Ezenwa said the exercise means a lot to her family.

According to her, the completion provides a platform for the students to test their abilities outside the confines of their regular learning environment.

She said:

“It means a lot, you know, for you to go through the process and see that your child can participate in this competition; it also means that the child has gone through a lot of preparation to get to this point.

“So we thank God, and this means a lot to me, the NTIC, they've been doing well, over the years, this exposes them (the children) to a lot of things.

“And from experience, I found out that each time they go through the competition, their knowledge of mathematics jumps. Currently, they'll tell you that mathematics is their best subject because I've come to understand that the process of preparing for the exams exposes them to a lot, even for those of them in the higher classes,” she noted.

Nigerian university students win competition

In another report, a team of undergraduate students of Baze University, Abuja, has emerged as winners of the AICPA & CIMA Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) Nigeria Business Challenge 2025.

The annual business competition is for undergraduate students, which tasks them to solve a complex business case study to the satisfaction of seasoned business and financial executives.

Legit.ng gathers that the 2025 edition focused on developing practical strategies for the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) by Cipherwel, a hypothetical global security company operating in over 132 countries.

