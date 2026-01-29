Apply Now: British Council Opens 90 Fully Funded STEM Scholarships for Women Across 30 Countries
- The British Council has officially opened 90 fully funded STEM scholarships for women across 30 countries
- The programme actively aims to reduce gender gaps in STEM, strengthen female leadership, and support careers
- Selected candidates will be offered full tuition, living costs, travel, insurance, and access to top UK universities
The British Council has opened applications for its Women in STEM Scholarship 2026-27, offering fully funded opportunities for female students to pursue Master’s degrees or fellowships at top universities around the world.
The programme aims to address the persistent gender gap in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).
Women, as stated by the council, remain underrepresented in STEM professions, often publishing less, earning less, and holding fewer leadership positions than men, despite evidence showing they are on average eight per cent more productive.
“The scholarship programme seeks to increase opportunities for women in STEM, strengthen female leadership, and promote a more diverse, gender-balanced sector,” the British Council said.
What the scholarship offers
Selected candidates will receive full financial support, including tuition fees, living stipends, travel and visa costs, health insurance, and English language support. Each scholarship is valued at a minimum of £40,000.
Scholarship recipients will also gain access to world-leading research universities in the UK, which is ranked second globally for science and research. In addition, the programme provides career-enhancing opportunities and lifelong connections through its alumni network.
Now entering its sixth year, the programme has partnered with 43 leading UK universities and awarded approximately 500 scholarships. For the 2026-27 academic year, up to 90 scholarships will be available to women from 30 countries and territories.
Who qualifies for the Master's programme?
Eligible candidates include women from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds who wish to pursue a one-year Master’s programme or have recently completed a PhD.
Applications are now open on the British Council website, where prospective applicants can check the list of participating universities and eligibility criteria.
To apply for the British Council's fully funded scholarship, click here
Fully funded scholarships available for Nigerians 2026
In a related development, Legit.ng reported a comprehensive list of fully funded scholarships available to Nigerians in 2026, including opportunities for undergraduate, postgraduate and research studies abroad and within the country.
The scholarships cover tuition, accommodation, and living stipends, and span fields such as engineering, medicine, social sciences and technology, with deadlines varying by programme and sponsor.
Prospective applicants are advised to check eligibility criteria, prepare required documents early and submit applications before closing dates to maximise chances of securing funding for the 2026 academic year.
PTDF opens 2026 overseas postgraduate scholarship
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) opened applications for its 2026 Overseas Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme, inviting Nigerian graduates to apply for fully funded MSc and PhD awards abroad.
The scheme covers study at partner universities in the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Malaysia, offering benefits such as tuition, return air tickets, accommodation, living allowances and health insurance to successful candidates.
PhD candidates in the UK will study on a split‑site basis between the College of Petroleum and Energy Studies in Kaduna and selected UK institutions, while selection is competitive and merit‑based.
Source: Legit.ng
Ololade Olatimehin (Editorial Assistant) Olatimehin Ololade is a seasoned communications expert with over 7 years of experience, skilled in content creation, team leadership, and strategic communications, with a proven track record of success in driving engagement and growth. Spearheaded editorial operations, earning two promotions within 2 years (Giantability Media Network). Currently an Editorial Assistant at Legit.ng, covering experts' exclusive comments. Contact me at Olatimehin.ololade@corp.legit.ng or +234 802 533 3205.