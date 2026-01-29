The British Council has officially opened 90 fully funded STEM scholarships for women across 30 countries

The programme actively aims to reduce gender gaps in STEM, strengthen female leadership, and support careers

Selected candidates will be offered full tuition, living costs, travel, insurance, and access to top UK universities

The British Council has opened applications for its Women in STEM Scholarship 2026-27, offering fully funded opportunities for female students to pursue Master’s degrees or fellowships at top universities around the world.

The programme aims to address the persistent gender gap in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Women, as stated by the council, remain underrepresented in STEM professions, often publishing less, earning less, and holding fewer leadership positions than men, despite evidence showing they are on average eight per cent more productive.

“The scholarship programme seeks to increase opportunities for women in STEM, strengthen female leadership, and promote a more diverse, gender-balanced sector,” the British Council said.

What the scholarship offers

Selected candidates will receive full financial support, including tuition fees, living stipends, travel and visa costs, health insurance, and English language support. Each scholarship is valued at a minimum of £40,000.

Scholarship recipients will also gain access to world-leading research universities in the UK, which is ranked second globally for science and research. In addition, the programme provides career-enhancing opportunities and lifelong connections through its alumni network.

Now entering its sixth year, the programme has partnered with 43 leading UK universities and awarded approximately 500 scholarships. For the 2026-27 academic year, up to 90 scholarships will be available to women from 30 countries and territories.

Who qualifies for the Master's programme?

Eligible candidates include women from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds who wish to pursue a one-year Master’s programme or have recently completed a PhD.

Applications are now open on the British Council website, where prospective applicants can check the list of participating universities and eligibility criteria.

To apply for the British Council's fully funded scholarship, click here

