The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has extended the application deadline for the 2025/2026 academic session to February 27, 2026.

Source: Getty Images

The extension was disclosed on Thursday, January 29, via NELFUND’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Originally scheduled to close on January 31, 2026, the application window was extended to give prospective applicants more time to complete and submit their forms.

NELFUND said the decision was taken to ensure that no eligible Nigerian student is left out due to time constraints.

Speaking on the extension, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of NELFUND, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr, said the move reflects the Fund’s commitment to fairness and access to education.

“This extension reflects our commitment to inclusivity and access. We understand that some applicants may require additional time to complete their submissions, and this decision ensures that every eligible Nigerian student has a fair opportunity to benefit from the Fund,” he said.

NELFUND urged students who are yet to apply or complete their applications to take advantage of the extended deadline and ensure all required details are submitted on or before February 27, 2026.

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund was established to provide financial support to students in tertiary institutions, easing the burden of tuition and related academic expenses.

Source: Legit.ng