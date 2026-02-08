Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

UTME 2026: List of 10 Most Sought-After Universities in Nigeria According to JAMB
Education

UTME 2026: List of 10 Most Sought-After Universities in Nigeria According to JAMB

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • JAMB data has shown Lagos State University is the most sought-after institution for the 2026 admission cycle
  • Federal and first-generation universities dominated applicants’ preferences nationwide
  • The ranking reflected student interest in reputation, stability and programme diversity

The registration for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for the 2026 admission cycle has begun, and Nigerians have started researching into which of the government-accredited institutions has the best facilities for the courses they desire to study.

Over the years, admission seekers have always prioritised first-generation federal universities for their prestige, respect and special considerations accorded to their products in the Nigerian labour market.

Prospective UTME candidates at a CBT centre during a previous JAMB examination.
JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, releases detailed guidelines for 2026 exams. Photo credit: JMAB/UTME
Source: Twitter

Top Nigerian universities for 2026 admission

Data from a Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board policy document for the 2025 cycle provides insight into institutions that attracted the highest number of first-choice applicants.

The figures offer guidance for prospective students preparing for the 2026 admission exercise.

Jubilation as Nigerian governor approves salary adjustments for teachers

Below is a numbered list of the ten most sought-after universities in Nigeria, based on the volume of applicants who selected them as first preferred institutions, alongside brief explanations of their appeal.

1. Lagos State University - 70,080

Lagos State University (LASU) leads the list due to its strategic location and growing academic profile. Established in 1983, the institution attracts students seeking quality education within Nigeria’s commercial capital. Its multiple campuses and expanding programmes continue to boost interest.

2. University of Lagos - 58,645

Founded in 1962, the University of Lagos remains a strong draw for applicants. Its status as a first generation university, combined with consistent academic standards and urban setting, sustains its popularity.

3. University of Ilorin - 56,758

The University of Ilorin is widely regarded for academic stability and minimal disruption to its calendar. Established in 1975, it also benefits from a large land mass and a broad range of courses.

4. Federal University Oye Ekiti - 52,108

FUOYE has rapidly risen in appeal since its establishment. Operating from Oye Ekiti and Ikole Ekiti, the institution attracts candidates seeking newer infrastructure and expanding academic offerings.

FUOYE holds 10th convocation ceremony as outgoing VC recounts major achievements

5. Nnamdi Azikiwe University - 51,487

Located in Awka with satellite campuses across Anambra State, the university appeals to applicants in the South East and beyond. Its wide programme spread contributes to sustained demand.

6. University of Ibadan - 47,571

As Nigeria’s oldest university, the University of Ibadan continues to command respect. Its legacy in research and scholarship keeps it among the top choices for applicants.

7. University of Nigeria Nsukka - 46,273

Founded in 1955 and opened in 1960, UNN is known for its pioneering status as Nigeria’s first indigenous university. Its academic heritage remains attractive to candidates.

8. University of Benin - 45,868

The University of Benin has built a strong reputation since becoming a federal institution in 1975. It consistently features among applicants’ preferred choices.

9. Obafemi Awolowo University - 45,777

Established in 1961, OAU is known for academic rigor and campus culture. It remains a dream institution for many secondary school graduates.

FG-ASUU new agreement: Anxiety as university lecturers await January salary rollout

Obafemi Awolowo University graduate (L). Obafemi Awolowo University logo (R)
Obafemi Awolowo University offers a wide range of courses in social sciences, law, humanities, and engineering. Photo: @lifeofoaustudents on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

10. Federal University Lafia - 42,962

Despite its relatively recent establishment, Federal University Lafia has gained steady traction. Its focused faculty structure and growing visibility continue to attract applicants nationwide.

UTME 2026: JAMB releases registration guidelines

Legit.ng also reported that JAMB released detailed guidelines for the registration of candidates for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Prospective candidates are required to have a National Identification Number (NIN), an email address, among others.

Legit.ng reports that the JAMB 2026 UTME form will be on sale from Friday, January 31, 2026, until Saturday, March 8, 2026

Source: Legit.ng

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

