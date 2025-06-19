Is biology education a good course in Nigeria? The programme is a good option as it offers a strong foundation for careers in teaching, research, and science-related fields. Biology education opens doors in the academic and healthcare sectors, depending on your interests and qualifications.

Key takeaways

Top job roles in biology education include biologists, medical laboratory scientists, and environmental scientists , with varying average monthly salaries.

, with varying average monthly salaries. Medical doctors earn the highest average salary among the listed careers, at ₦227,000 per month.

Over 70 Nigerian universities offer biology education , including federal, state, and private institutions.

, including federal, state, and private institutions. The course duration is 4 years, but it can be extended based on the entry level and academic performance.

but it can be extended based on the entry level and academic performance. Persistent issues like corruption, unqualified teachers, outdated curriculum, and poor funding continue to hinder the growth of biology education in Nigeria.

Is biology education a good course in Nigeria?

Biology education is a good course in Nigeria, especially for those interested in science and teaching. It is marketable, as it prepares graduates for careers in education, research, environmental science, and healthcare-related fields.

Graduates are also eligible for teaching positions at secondary and tertiary institutions, with opportunities in the public and private sectors. The course also builds a foundation for further studies.

Where can biology education graduates work in Nigeria and their salary?

Biology education jobs in Nigeria span across education, healthcare, research, and environmental sectors. Graduates can work in both public and private institutions, depending on their interests and additional qualifications. Below are common career paths and their average monthly salaries.

Biologists

These are scientists who study living organisms (from cells to ecosystems), often conduct research in labs or the field. They may work in academia, industry, or government on topics like genetics, ecology, or conservation.

The average salary is ₦189,000 per month. For example, a marine biologist’s reported average is ₦189K. It is important to note that salaries for general biologists vary by specialisation.

Medical laboratory scientists

Medical laboratory scientists are professionals who perform laboratory tests on blood, tissues, and other body samples to detect diseases. They work in hospitals and clinical labs, ensuring accurate test results for physicians. The average monthly salary of medical laboratory scientists in Nigeria is ₦137,000.

Medical doctors

These are physicians who diagnose and treat illnesses and injuries, working in hospitals, clinics or private practice. They examine patients, prescribe medications, and perform procedures. Medical doctors in Nigeria earn an average salary of ₦227,000 per month.

Biomedical engineers

These engineers design, develop and maintain medical devices and equipment (such as prosthetics, imaging machines, or diagnostic instruments) to improve patient care. The average salary of biomedical engineers in Nigeria is ₦115,000 monthly.

Medical (research) scientists

These scientists conduct scientific experiments to advance medical knowledge and develop new therapies. They often work in laboratories, universities or research institutes. As per MySalaryScale, the average salary of medical scientists is ₦86,000 per month.

Environmental scientists

Environmental scientists are experts who study the environment and find ways to protect ecosystems. They analyse pollution, advise on conservation, and work for the government or NGOs on sustainability issues. The average salary of ₦89,000 per month.

Biostatisticians

These are statisticians who specialise in biological or medical data analysis (e.g. designing clinical trials or analysing health surveys). They apply mathematical models to public health and research. The average salary of biotechnicians is ₦333,000 monthly.

Pharmacologists

Pharmacologists are scientists who study how drugs interact with biological systems. They research and develop medications, test drug safety and efficacy, and may work in labs or the pharmaceutical industry. The average salary of a pharmacologist is ₦37,000 per month.

Challenges facing biology education in Nigeria

Biology education in Nigeria holds great potential for national growth. However, several persistent challenges continue to hinder its advancement.

Corruption : Corruption undermines transparency in admissions, employment, and procurement of teaching resources.

: Corruption undermines transparency in admissions, employment, and procurement of teaching resources. Shortage of qualified teachers: Many biology teachers lack formal training in effective teaching methods. This results in poor knowledge transfer and reduced student engagement.

Many biology teachers lack formal training in effective teaching methods. This results in poor knowledge transfer and reduced student engagement. Outdated curriculum: The current biology curriculum relies heavily on foreign content, making it less relevant to Nigeria’s needs.

The current biology curriculum relies heavily on foreign content, making it less relevant to Nigeria’s needs. Inadequate funding: Insufficient government funding affects infrastructure, research, and teacher training. Without adequate resources, institutions struggle to provide quality biology education.

List of universities offering biology education in Nigeria

Several universities across Nigeria offer programs in biology education at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Here are the universities where you can study biology education in Nigeria.

Federal Universities

Federal universities often have larger student populations and wider national reach. Here are prominent federal universities offering biology education.

Federal University of Technology, Akure

Federal University of Technology, Owerri

Federal University of Technology, Minna

Federal University, Oye-Ekiti

Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun

Federal University, Lafia

Federal University, Birnin Kebbi

Federal University, Otuoke

Federal University, Lokoja

University of Ibadan, Ibadan

University of Nigeria, Nsukka

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

University of Lagos, Lagos

University of Benin, Benin City

University of Ilorin, Ilorin

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt

University of Calabar, Calabar

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka

University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri

Bayero University Kano, Kano

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umuahia

University of Uyo, Uyo

University of Jos, Jos

Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto

University of Agriculture, Makurdi

University of Abuja, Abuja

State Universities

State universities are established and operated by the individual state governments. They often serve residents of their respective states and receive state-level funding. Below are state universities offering biology education in Nigeria.

Rivers State University, Port Harcourt

Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti

Lagos State University, Ojo

Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye

Delta State University, Abraka

Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki

Imo State University, Owerri

Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma

Abia State University, Uturu

Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli

Benue State University, Makurdi

Kwara State University, Ilorin

Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa

Kogi State University, Anyigba

Nasarawa State University, Keffi

Kaduna State University, Kaduna

Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Akpad

Gombe State University, Gombe

Adamawa State University, Mubi

Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode

Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina

Private Universities

Private universities operate independently of government control and funding. These learning institutions are established by individuals, religious organisations, or corporate bodies.

Covenant University, Ota

Landmark University, Omu-Aran

Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti

Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo

Lead City University, Ibadan

Redeemer's University, Ede

Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji

Bowen University, Iwo

Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos

Igbinedion University, Okada

Bingham University, Karu

Bells University of Technology, Ota

American University of Nigeria, Yola

African University of Science and Technology, Abuja

Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo

Fountain University, Osogbo

Crescent University, Abeokuta

Adeleke University, Ede

Benson Idahosa University, Benin City

Novena University, Ogume

Caleb University, Imota

Paul University, Awka

Wellspring University, Benin City

How many years does a course in biology education take?

Sc (Ed.) Biology is structured to run for a minimum of four years and a maximum of eight years for students starting at the 100 level, or a minimum of three years and a maximum of six years for students at the 200 level.

Which is the best university offering biology education in Nigeria?

The top universities for biology education in Nigeria include the University of Ibadan, the University of Lagos, and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. These learning institutions stand out for their long academic history, high research standards, and well-trained lecturers.

Can a biology education graduate work in the hospital?

Biology education graduates can work in hospitals, but opportunities may be limited to non-clinical roles. Graduates can work in laboratory support, health education, research assistance, or administrative units.

If you were wondering if biology education is a good course, the answer is yes. It is a marketable and flexible degree with career options in teaching, research, healthcare, and environmental sectors. With the right qualifications and skills, a biology education can lead to a rewarding and stable career in Nigeria.

