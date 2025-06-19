Is biology education a good course in Nigeria? Opportunities, challenges and future paths
Is biology education a good course in Nigeria? The programme is a good option as it offers a strong foundation for careers in teaching, research, and science-related fields. Biology education opens doors in the academic and healthcare sectors, depending on your interests and qualifications.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Is biology education a good course in Nigeria?
- Where can biology education graduates work in Nigeria and their salary?
- Challenges facing biology education in Nigeria
- List of universities offering biology education in Nigeria
- How many years does a course in biology education take?
- Which is the best university offering biology education in Nigeria?
- Can a biology education graduate work in the hospital?
Key takeaways
- Top job roles in biology education include biologists, medical laboratory scientists, and environmental scientists, with varying average monthly salaries.
- Medical doctors earn the highest average salary among the listed careers, at ₦227,000 per month.
- Over 70 Nigerian universities offer biology education, including federal, state, and private institutions.
- The course duration is 4 years, but it can be extended based on the entry level and academic performance.
- Persistent issues like corruption, unqualified teachers, outdated curriculum, and poor funding continue to hinder the growth of biology education in Nigeria.
Is biology education a good course in Nigeria?
Biology education is a good course in Nigeria, especially for those interested in science and teaching. It is marketable, as it prepares graduates for careers in education, research, environmental science, and healthcare-related fields.
Graduates are also eligible for teaching positions at secondary and tertiary institutions, with opportunities in the public and private sectors. The course also builds a foundation for further studies.
Where can biology education graduates work in Nigeria and their salary?
Biology education jobs in Nigeria span across education, healthcare, research, and environmental sectors. Graduates can work in both public and private institutions, depending on their interests and additional qualifications. Below are common career paths and their average monthly salaries.
Biologists
These are scientists who study living organisms (from cells to ecosystems), often conduct research in labs or the field. They may work in academia, industry, or government on topics like genetics, ecology, or conservation.
The average salary is ₦189,000 per month. For example, a marine biologist’s reported average is ₦189K. It is important to note that salaries for general biologists vary by specialisation.
Medical laboratory scientists
Medical laboratory scientists are professionals who perform laboratory tests on blood, tissues, and other body samples to detect diseases. They work in hospitals and clinical labs, ensuring accurate test results for physicians. The average monthly salary of medical laboratory scientists in Nigeria is ₦137,000.
Medical doctors
These are physicians who diagnose and treat illnesses and injuries, working in hospitals, clinics or private practice. They examine patients, prescribe medications, and perform procedures. Medical doctors in Nigeria earn an average salary of ₦227,000 per month.
Biomedical engineers
These engineers design, develop and maintain medical devices and equipment (such as prosthetics, imaging machines, or diagnostic instruments) to improve patient care. The average salary of biomedical engineers in Nigeria is ₦115,000 monthly.
Medical (research) scientists
These scientists conduct scientific experiments to advance medical knowledge and develop new therapies. They often work in laboratories, universities or research institutes. As per MySalaryScale, the average salary of medical scientists is ₦86,000 per month.
Environmental scientists
Environmental scientists are experts who study the environment and find ways to protect ecosystems. They analyse pollution, advise on conservation, and work for the government or NGOs on sustainability issues. The average salary of ₦89,000 per month.
Biostatisticians
These are statisticians who specialise in biological or medical data analysis (e.g. designing clinical trials or analysing health surveys). They apply mathematical models to public health and research. The average salary of biotechnicians is ₦333,000 monthly.
Pharmacologists
Pharmacologists are scientists who study how drugs interact with biological systems. They research and develop medications, test drug safety and efficacy, and may work in labs or the pharmaceutical industry. The average salary of a pharmacologist is ₦37,000 per month.
Challenges facing biology education in Nigeria
Biology education in Nigeria holds great potential for national growth. However, several persistent challenges continue to hinder its advancement.
- Corruption: Corruption undermines transparency in admissions, employment, and procurement of teaching resources.
- Shortage of qualified teachers: Many biology teachers lack formal training in effective teaching methods. This results in poor knowledge transfer and reduced student engagement.
- Outdated curriculum: The current biology curriculum relies heavily on foreign content, making it less relevant to Nigeria’s needs.
- Inadequate funding: Insufficient government funding affects infrastructure, research, and teacher training. Without adequate resources, institutions struggle to provide quality biology education.
List of universities offering biology education in Nigeria
Several universities across Nigeria offer programs in biology education at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Here are the universities where you can study biology education in Nigeria.
Federal Universities
Federal universities often have larger student populations and wider national reach. Here are prominent federal universities offering biology education.
- Federal University of Technology, Akure
- Federal University of Technology, Owerri
- Federal University of Technology, Minna
- Federal University, Oye-Ekiti
- Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun
- Federal University, Lafia
- Federal University, Birnin Kebbi
- Federal University, Otuoke
- Federal University, Lokoja
- University of Ibadan, Ibadan
- University of Nigeria, Nsukka
- Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife
- Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria
- University of Lagos, Lagos
- University of Benin, Benin City
- University of Ilorin, Ilorin
- Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
- University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt
- University of Calabar, Calabar
- Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka
- University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri
- Bayero University Kano, Kano
- Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umuahia
- University of Uyo, Uyo
- University of Jos, Jos
- Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto
- University of Agriculture, Makurdi
- University of Abuja, Abuja
State Universities
State universities are established and operated by the individual state governments. They often serve residents of their respective states and receive state-level funding. Below are state universities offering biology education in Nigeria.
- Rivers State University, Port Harcourt
- Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti
- Lagos State University, Ojo
- Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye
- Delta State University, Abraka
- Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki
- Imo State University, Owerri
- Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma
- Abia State University, Uturu
- Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu
- Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli
- Benue State University, Makurdi
- Kwara State University, Ilorin
- Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa
- Kogi State University, Anyigba
- Nasarawa State University, Keffi
- Kaduna State University, Kaduna
- Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Akpad
- Gombe State University, Gombe
- Adamawa State University, Mubi
- Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode
- Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina
Private Universities
Private universities operate independently of government control and funding. These learning institutions are established by individuals, religious organisations, or corporate bodies.
- Covenant University, Ota
- Landmark University, Omu-Aran
- Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti
- Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo
- Lead City University, Ibadan
- Redeemer's University, Ede
- Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji
- Bowen University, Iwo
- Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos
- Igbinedion University, Okada
- Bingham University, Karu
- Bells University of Technology, Ota
- American University of Nigeria, Yola
- African University of Science and Technology, Abuja
- Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo
- Fountain University, Osogbo
- Crescent University, Abeokuta
- Adeleke University, Ede
- Benson Idahosa University, Benin City
- Novena University, Ogume
- Caleb University, Imota
- Paul University, Awka
- Wellspring University, Benin City
How many years does a course in biology education take?
Sc (Ed.) Biology is structured to run for a minimum of four years and a maximum of eight years for students starting at the 100 level, or a minimum of three years and a maximum of six years for students at the 200 level.
Which is the best university offering biology education in Nigeria?
The top universities for biology education in Nigeria include the University of Ibadan, the University of Lagos, and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. These learning institutions stand out for their long academic history, high research standards, and well-trained lecturers.
Can a biology education graduate work in the hospital?
Biology education graduates can work in hospitals, but opportunities may be limited to non-clinical roles. Graduates can work in laboratory support, health education, research assistance, or administrative units.
If you were wondering if biology education is a good course, the answer is yes. It is a marketable and flexible degree with career options in teaching, research, healthcare, and environmental sectors. With the right qualifications and skills, a biology education can lead to a rewarding and stable career in Nigeria.
Legit.ng recently published an informative post about the best courses to study in the world. The best courses to study in the world almost guarantee an individual stable employment and a great career life.
Technology and innovation have changed the world massively. Some programmes that never existed in learning institutions a few decades ago are now among the best to study. Read on to discover the programmes that will always be in high demand.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Brian Oroo (Lifestyle writer) Brian has worked as a writer at Legit.ng since 2021. He specialises in lifestyle, celebrity, and news content. He won the Writer of the Year Award at Legit in both 2023 and 2024. Brian holds a BSc in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), earned in 2021. He completed the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques in 2023 and the Google News Initiative course in 2024. His email is brianoroo533@gmail.com