JAMB has set a minimum UTME score of 320 for underage candidates seeking admission under its exceptional talent provision

The board said it withheld results of underage candidates for now and clarified that the “No Result Yet” status was a deliberate policy decision

JAMB reaffirmed that only candidates who would be at least 16 years old by September 30, 2026, are eligible for admission into tertiary institutions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has introduced strict requirements for underage candidates below the age of 16 seeking admission into tertiary institutions by setting a high benchmark for those considered academically gifted.

The board has fixed a minimum score of 320 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination as a key condition for exceptional candidates below the approved admission age.

JAMB says only underage candidates who scored 320 and above will be given the chance at tertiary institutions. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: UGC

It also maintained that the general minimum age for admission remains 16 years.

JAMB sets 320 UTME benchmark requirement for underage candidates

JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin said the policy applies only to a small group of candidates with proven academic ability.

He explained that the measure is part of efforts to maintain standards while allowing limited flexibility for outstanding students.

The board also addressed concerns over the “No Result Yet” status seen by some candidates. It clarified that the status is intentional and not linked to technical faults.

According to the examination body, the results of underage candidates have been withheld because they do not meet the age requirement. This step followed complaints from candidates and parents who initially suspected system errors.

Benjamin said the decision reflects compliance with existing guidelines. He noted that only candidates who will turn 16 by September 30, 2026, are eligible to sit the examination.

“For now, results for underage candidates remain unreleased,” he said.

He added that exceptional candidates must score at least 320 and achieve 80 per cent in further screening before being considered for admission.

JAMB is setting a high bar for underage admission seekers. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: Facebook

JAMB: 23 banned items in UTME halls

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board released a strict list of items banned from the 2026 UTME halls.

Candidates were advised to comply fully with the guidelines to avoid disqualification on examination day.

According to the board in its 2026 UTME manual, only an HB pencil and a copy of the examination slip would be permitted into the Computer-Based Test centres. Any candidate found with unauthorised materials would not be allowed to sit for the exam.

JAMB re-arrests fake UTME agent

Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board confirmed the re-arrest of a suspected examination fraudster linked to a scheme that targeted candidates registered for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The suspect, Emmanuel Akataka, was taken back into custody after investigators established that he resumed fraudulent activities shortly after securing bail.

Officials said he previously operated under a false identity, “Official Frederick,” while running online platforms that promised candidates illegal score manipulation services.

JAMB: Court jails man for three years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Katsina sentenced a young man, Ibrahim Abdulaziz, to three years in prison for impersonation during the UTME conducted by JAMB.

The court held that the offence struck at the credibility of public examinations and required firm punishment.

The conviction followed a trial in which prosecutors established that Abdulaziz posed as another candidate during the examination held in April 2025.

Source: Legit.ng