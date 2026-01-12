JAMB orders universities to reverse irregular admissions favouring lower-ranked candidates

Institutions must adhere to defined admission framework prioritising merit, catchment, and educationally less developed states

JAMB warns against tolerating the bypassing of higher-ranked candidates in admission processes

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has ordered tertiary institutions to reverse irregular admissions.

JAMB said some universities allegedly overlooked candidates with stronger rankings in favour of those with lower scores.

JAMB demands immediate action from Nigerian Universities over irregular admissions. photo credit: JAMB

Source: Facebook

The board warned that the practice is contrary to the rules guiding admissions into Nigerian higher institutions.

The JAMB Public Communication Adviser, Fabian Benjamin, instructed tertiary institutions implicated in flawed admission practices to reverse such admissions with immediate effect.

As reported by The Punch, Benjamin gave the directive in JAMB’s weekly bulletin released on Monday, January 12, 2026, in Abuja

“The attention of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has been drawn to the conduct of admissions by some tertiary institutions, where higher-ranked candidates are reportedly being bypassed in favour of lower-ranked candidates.”

JAMB spokesperson reiterated that admissions into tertiary institutions in Nigeria are regulated by a clearly defined three-tier framework.

He mentioned Merit, Catchment Area and Educationally Less Developed States, with ranking remaining the determining factor at every stage.

“Each tier is guided strictly by ranking (merit), such that candidates with higher rankings must be selected first, followed by others in descending order.

“Any situation in which a better-ranked candidate is skipped for a lower-ranked candidate under any of these categories will not be tolerated by the Board.”

JAMB announces deadline for 2025 admissions into varsities

Recall that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) sent a crucial message to tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, released the deadline for the closure of the 2025 admission for universities, polytechnics, and others.

Benjamin mentioned eight universities that must commence their 2025 admissions immediately without further delay.

UTME 2026: JAMB releases registration guidelines

Legit.ng also reported that JAMB released detailed guidelines for the registration of candidates for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Prospective candidates are required to have a National Identification Number (NIN), an email address, among others.

Legit.ng reports that the JAMB 2026 UTME form will be on sale from Friday, January 31, 2026, until Saturday, March 8, 2026

Source: Legit.ng