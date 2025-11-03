JAMB extended the 2025 public university admissions deadline to 17 November after earlier fixing 31 October

The Board acted after vice-chancellors appealed and new NUC-approved programmes required extra scheduling

JAMB insisted the new deadline was final and praised universities for working toward the initial timeline

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the 2025 admissions deadline for public universities in Nigeria from 31 October to 17 November 2025.

Furthermore, the Board said the decision was taken “following emerging circumstances” to enable universities finalise their admission processes without disruption.

Appeal by vice-chancellors prompts extension

In a statement on its official X handle, JAMB explained that the adjustment was influenced by an appeal from the Association of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (AVCNU), as well as the recent approval of new academic programmes by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“AVCNU has specially appealed for an extension due to the disruption caused by a number of factors, including a court order directing that the status quo should remain on the 2025/2026 admission list, which was only lifted by the same court on 28th October 2025,” the Board stated.

Accreditation of new programmes cited

JAMB noted that the NUC recently accredited 229 new programmes across 37 institutions, a development that requires additional scheduling time.

“In a bid to expand access in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the NUC on 29th October 2025 released a list of 229 programmes recently accredited for 37 universities. Admission into those programmes is just being scheduled,” the statement added.

Universities urged to comply with new timeline

The Board commended universities for working diligently to meet the earlier deadline and stressed that the new timeline is final.

“This extension is to ensure fairness and inclusivity across all institutions. The new deadline of 17th November 2025 is final and must be strictly adhered to,” JAMB said.

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and credible admission system that aligns with national education goals and respects university autonomy.

