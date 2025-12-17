The House of Representatives committee has denied allegations that it extorted money from JAMB or other examination bodies

The committee explained that all funds paid by JAMB for the oversight assignment were refunded in full

JAMB initially transferred N62.7 million to the committee on October 8 to cover logistics for an inspection of its underage examination programme in Abuja, Lagos and Owerri

The House of Representatives committee on basic examination bodies said it has refunded funds paid to it by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for an oversight assignment, countering allegations that the panel extorted examination bodies.

The records contradict claims that the committee pressured agencies to surrender portions of their internally generated revenue (IGR) under the guise of legislative oversight. In March, the House of Representatives resolved to investigate a technical error that compromised the results of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Reps committee says it refunded JAMB funds, denies extortion allegations. Credit: Nigerianstories

Source: Twitter

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Adewale Adebayo, a lawmaker from Osun state.

As part of the probe, the committee requested JAMB to submit documents covering its 2023, 2024 and 2025 budgets and IGR, details of revenue generation and budget implementation, evidence of remittances to the federation account, and corresponding bank statements.

JAMB failed to provide the documents within the stipulated timeframe. The committee subsequently wrote to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), requesting the board’s financial records and remittance details.

For the oversight exercise, JAMB was said to have facilitated logistics for the committee to inspect its underage examination programme, which was scheduled to hold in three centres — Abuja, Lagos and Owerri.

According to documents, JAMB transferred N62.7 million to the committee on October 8 to cover the exercise. However, due to the committee’s legislative schedule, members were only able to visit one centre in Abuja.

As a result, N43 million was refunded to JAMB on November 11 via the account number TSA 0020125461019, after the board reluctantly provided its bank account for the transfer. National media outlets, including AIT and Arise Television, covered the committee’s oversight visit.

UTME investigation: House committee defends handling of JAMB funds. Credit: JambHq

Source: Twitter

On October 29, a JAMB delegation led by Mufutau Bello, a director in the registrar’s office, appeared before the committee to represent Registrar Ishaq Oloyede. The officials, however, walked out after lawmakers rejected their request for a closed-door session. Oloyede later appeared before the committee on November 16, apologised for the incident and submitted the requested documents.

Following his appearance, JAMB returned the funds to the committee on November 17, while the investigation was still ongoing. The committee refunded the money again on November 19, stating that it had no basis to retain funds for activities it did not carry out.

Extortion allegations

After the refunds, reports swirled, alleging that the committee extorted examination bodies, including the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), National Examinations Council (NECO), National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), and the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS).

Some civil society groups and unnamed sources claimed that the committee, chaired by Oboku Abonsizibe Oforji, demanded millions of naira under the pretext of oversight.

The reports further alleged that the chairman engaged consultants to audit the accounts of examination bodies, fell out with one for allegedly shielding the JAMB registrar — said to be his kinsman — and subsequently hired another to implicate executives who refused to comply.

A committee member said the matter showed that the refund transactions showed that the panel neither requested nor retained funds improperly.

The lawmaker said:

“If the intention were to extort or divert money, there would have been no refunds — certainly not twice. These were traceable bank transfers, not cash payments.”

The transactions also contradict claims that the N62.7 million released for oversight activities was extortion. Meanwhile, no consultant has petitioned the National Assembly or any anti-corruption agency over allegations of coercion or improper engagement. Amos Dangut, head of WAEC’s Nigeria office, denied claims that the committee demanded money from the examination body.

House of Reps Committee Summons Discos over N100bn Debt

Legit reported that the House of Representatives called on the IBEDC, BEDC and PHEDC over more than N100 billion allegedly owed to the federal government, giving them 72 hours to appear before the Public Accounts Committee. The summon was part of a broader probe into N2.6 trillion in unremitted revenues by electricity distribution companies in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng