The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has cleared 85 underage candidates for exceptional admission into tertiary institutions

These candidates, all under 16 by September 2025, successfully passed a rigorous multi-stage screening process

JAMB says the policy reflects global best practices and applies only to rare, high-achieving cases

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially released the results of 85 underage candidates who successfully passed its rigorous screening process for exceptional admission into tertiary institutions.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, JAMB spokesperson Dr. Fabian Benjamin confirmed that the 85 candidates—each under the age of 16 by September 2025—had been adjudged qualified following a meticulous evaluation.

He stated that the candidates had been duly notified to proceed to their respective institutions to finalise the admission process and print their individual JAMB admission letters.

“This policy of exceptional admission is consistent with global best practices, where such cases are treated as rare exceptions rather than the norm,” Benjamin stated.

2025 UTME: Over 41,000 candidates applied under special category

Benjamin recalled that during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), a total of 2,031,133 candidates applied, out of which 41,027 sought consideration under the special underage category.

Of these, 599 candidates met the 80 per cent threshold in the UTME and were subsequently subjected to further scrutiny, including verification of school certificates and Post-UTME screening.

This process led to the emergence of 182 finalists, comprising 178 candidates and an additional four. After comprehensive interviews and screening, 85 candidates were found to have met the criteria and were cleared for admission.

JAMB opens support window for missed interviews and O-level uploads

Benjamin further advised that any of the 182 finalists who missed the final interview should submit a formal request via the JAMB Support Ticketing System under the newly created category titled ‘2025 Underage Complaint’.

He emphasised that such complaints would be reviewed individually and decisions made strictly on merit.

“In addition, candidates who score 320 and above in UTME but failed to upload O-Level results and were subsequently disqualified from proceeding are now given a chance to upload within two (2) days (i.e. not later than Wednesday, 29th October, 2025) and notify the Board of such through the ticketing,” the statement added.

