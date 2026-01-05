JAMB affirms that, despite economic challenges, application fees for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are unlikely to increase

Parents are strongly advised to prepare their wards early, as the registration period for UTME/DE 2026 may not be extended

JAMB emphasises its unalloyed commitment to transparency and financial accountability in its operations in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has confirmed that it has not increased the cost of application documents for either the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or Direct Entry (DE) since 2026.

The board stated that it wants to maintain a stable cost regime.

JAMB confirms UTME fees unchanged

A JAMB bulletin obtained by Legit.ng on Monday, January 5, 2026, stated that the board is unlikely to increase the cost of application registration for the 2026 UTME/DE exercise, except in cases where it is necessary to protect the integrity and quality of the examination process.

JAMB said:

"This position is in line with the continued directive of the president of the federal republic of Nigeria, conveyed through the Honourable Minister of Education (Tunji Alausa), that the activities of the board must at all times be guided by the present administration's human-face policies, with due consideration for the prevailing economic realities faced by Nigerian families."

JAMB speaks on UTME 2026 registration

JAMB stated that the clarification is necessary to help the public plan ahead for their children’s education, noting that "the cost implication for the 2026 exercise remains largely the same as that of the previous year."

It added that "there will be no extension of the registration period once registration commences."

It said:

"Parents and guardians are therefore advised to make early arrangements and ensure timely registration of their wards, as the board wishes to reiterate that there will be no extension of the registration period once registration commences.

"Despite this downward review of fees, the board has continued to operate efficiently and prudently, resulting in substantial remittances to the federal government over the years. This underscores JAMB's commitment to accountability, transparency, and effective publicsector financial management."

JAMB concluded that it remains committed to fairness, transparency, and affordability while sustaining global best practices.

