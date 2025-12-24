A fresh graduate has celebrated her academic feat on TikTok and recounted the struggles on the road to becoming a graduate

According to the lady, she wrote the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams five times, had two pre-degree programs, among others

The lady's graduation celebration inspired people online, as many internet users celebrated and congratulated her

A lady, @wenya171, was overjoyed as she finally graduated from school against all odds.

She released her graduation photoshoot on TikTok and recounted some challenges she encountered on the journey to becoming a graduate.

Graduate who wrote JAMB exam 5 times

The fresh graduate disclosed that she wrote the JAMB exam five times, had two pre-degree programs, resat four exams and repeated one year in school.

She attributed her success to the God factor, saying He did it. She encouraged netizens, emphasising that if she could achieve academic success despite all she went through, they could do it too.

"Dr. Dagz to you⚕️🩺🎓.

"If I can, you can. What God cannot do doesn’t exists," she wrote.

Netizens celebrate with newest graduate

Vickkky said:

"So happy for you stranger this is just the beginning of good things for you.Thank you for never giving up.God bless you."

♡ 𝕿𝖔𝖑 ♡ said:

"You did itttt!!! 🥹✨

"I’m sooooo happy for youuuuuu!

"Congratulations, Doc!"

Dr. Ebeagbor Jahswill said:

"Congratulations gal🔥🔥 Determination at it peak. Proud of you."

abbas pikin said:

"This is making me feel emotional 😢.

"I'm gonna tell my story someday.

"Congratulations stranger 👏.

"Another motivation to keep pushing."

I am Him said:

"Wowwwwwww 🤍❤️🔥 .

"Congratulations doc ❤️🔥 .

"I'm proud of you 👏🙌 the world is proud of you."

PROUDLY KOGI BABE 🦋💫 said:

"3 jamb failed, wasted 4 years at unregistered university, starting over no I pray for strength."

pelumi said:

"Congratulations ma🎉🎉 .

"I'll take this as an inspiration to continue pushing. 3 jambs and it didn't come out as planned buh I'll try."

Dr. Karachi 04 said:

"2 jambs... 1 step down 😅 no resit, 2 more years added people i entered with are already done but im still pushing 😚🫠 Congratulations 🎉. God DID."

