Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has resumed the Electric Motor Vehicles rollout in Kogi State after regulatory compliance

Legit.ng gathered that training for beneficiaries focuses on sustainable empowerment and capacity building in Kogi Central

A new trust fund has been established to ensure long-term oversight for the EMV initiative and community development

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ihima, Kogi State - The rollout of the Electric Motor Vehicles (EMVs) under the Kogi Central Constituency Development Programme has resumed following the completion of key regulatory and structural requirements, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has confirmed.

Legit.ng reports that according to a statement on Saturday, January 10, by her media team, the influential federal lawmaker representing Kogi Central elaborated on the programme's prospects.

Kogi senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, opens training for dozens of beneficiaries

Source: Original

EMV rollout resumes in Kogi

She said the earlier pause in implementation, announced during a town hall meeting in Ihima, Okehi LGA, was deliberate. The pause was necessary to ensure full compliance with regulatory standards and to protect public trust.

The senator said:

“We intentionally paused the rollout to get the structure right. Empowerment must be transparent, accountable, and sustainable. Public trust is not negotiable.”

'EMV programme targets sustainability' - Natasha

She disclosed that the pause allowed for the formal registration of the EMV management company with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), ensuring transparent and responsible oversight of the initiative.

In addition, electricians and technicians were given comprehensive training to guarantee effective maintenance and long-term functionality of the vehicles.

She added:

“This programme is not just about distributing vehicles; it is about building capacity and systems that will last."

According to the federal legislator, the CAC registration process has now been successfully completed, while vehicle registrations are progressing steadily. She noted that once the final registration processes are concluded, the locally assembled electric vehicles will be deployed without delay, enabling beneficiaries, particularly women and youths, to commence commercial operations as originally planned.

Senator Natasha-Uduaghan stated:

“Our goal is to empower our people with dignity by creating sustainable livelihoods, lowering transportation costs, and preparing Kogi Central for a cleaner, greener future.”

She described the EMV initiative as a landmark programme that aligns economic empowerment with environmental responsibility through the adoption of clean and renewable energy solutions.

Senator Natasha-Uduaghan sets up a Trust Fund to oversee the EMV programme and key constituency projects, ensuring sustainability and accountability.

Source: Original

To ensure long-term sustainability and effective management, the senator revealed that a newly-registered Trust Fund has been established to oversee the EMV programme alongside other key constituency assets, including the SNAU Foundation Maternity Centre and the modern markets in Okene and Ihima.

She emphasised:

“Structure ensures sustainability, and accountability guarantees equitable benefits for all. That is the foundation of every intervention we implement."

Kogi EMV technical training opens

Meanwhile, the Office of the Kogi Central Senatorial District has announced the opening of applications for the Electric Motor Vehicle Technical Training Programme under the innovative Operate and Own Model (OOM).

Legit.ng reports that the programme aims to train 100 eligible indigenes and residents of Kogi Central in the operation and maintenance of electric and solar-powered tricycles. Successful participants will gain hands-on technical and operational skills, with the opportunity to own and operate the eco-friendly vehicles for sustainable income generation and entrepreneurship.

The National Assembly member said:

“This is empowerment with purpose, creating jobs, promoting innovation, and giving our people the tools to thrive."

Interested applicants are advised to follow the application process as detailed below:



Source: Original



Source: Original

Read more on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan:

Akpoti reacts to colleague’s death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti described the news of Senator Okey Ezea's death as painful.

Natasha, in a statement shared on her official Facebook account and seen by Legit.ng, praised the deceased for his support.

Source: Legit.ng