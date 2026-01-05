The Nigerian Air Force published shortlist for DSSC 34/2025 selection interview on recruitment portal

The force also noted that the DSSC 34 interviews scheduled at Kaduna Air Force Base from January 12 to February 8, 2026

Compliance with guidelines is mandatory to avoid disqualification from the enlistment process

FCT, Abuja — The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has issued an important notice to applicants for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 34/2025, announcing that the list of shortlisted candidates for the DSSC 34 selection interview has now been published on the NAF Recruitment Portal.

Successful candidates are invited to attend the DSSC 34 Enlistment Interview, which will take place at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Kaduna, from 12 January to 8 February 2026.

The notice released via X and signed by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame on 4 January 2026.

DSSC 2025: Interviews scheduled in batches

Candidates will be interviewed in batches according to the schedule published on the NAF recruitment website: https://nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng.

The NAF strongly advises all applicants to read and comply with all instructions provided on the portal, noting that failure to report as scheduled or to follow the guidelines may result in disqualification.

NAF speaks: Familiarise yourself with service guidelines

Applicants are also encouraged to familiarise themselves with guidance available on the portal, which includes instructions for prospective officers and airmen, as well as details of the Armed Forces of Nigeria Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information at the NAF Headquarters, stated:

“All shortlisted candidates are expected to strictly follow the schedule and instructions on the recruitment portal. Compliance is mandatory, and any deviation may lead to disqualification.”

Candidates requiring further clarification are urged to consult the NAF Recruitment Portal for full details. The Air Force reiterated that adherence to timelines and instructions is crucial for a smooth interview process.

