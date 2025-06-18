WAEC subjects for pharmacy: Requirements to study pharmacy in Nigeria

To study pharmacy in Nigeria, the WAEC subjects for pharmacy must include five credit passes in English language, mathematics, chemistry, biology, and physics. Find out whether your West African Examinations Council (WAEC) subject combination meets pharmacy entry requirements.

Pharmacists form the cornerstone of healthcare in the country. Photo: Jacob Wackerhausen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Candidates need five core O'Level credits in English language, mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology to study pharmacy.

Aggregate admission scores for pharmacy typically range from 65 to 76 points .

. Direct Entry applicants must have strong A-level or equivalent science qualifications , including chemistry and biology.

, including chemistry and biology. More than 20 accredited Nigerian universities offer pharmacy programmes.

A look at all WAEC subjects for pharmacy in Nigeria

The WAEC (West African Examinations Council) holds annual examinations for students in secondary schools in preparation for tertiary education in various fields.

Strong performance in these subjects is essential for securing admission into pharmacy. To enter the field of pharmacy in Nigeria, candidates must obtain five O’Level credit passes in the following subjects, all in one sitting:

English language

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Biology

These subjects form the academic foundation for pharmacy and are compulsory for both UTME and Direct Entry admission routes. UTME candidates must sit for four key subjects in JAMB. These are:

English language (compulsory)

Physics

Chemistry

Biology or mathematics (usually biology is preferred)

To gain admission to pharmacy programs in Nigerian universities, students must prove strong performance in specific WAEC subjects. Photo: @IndependentNGR

Source: Twitter

Direct Entry requirements for pharmacy

Candidates applying through Direct Entry must present A-Level passes or equivalent qualifications. The accepted combinations include:

A-level passes in chemistry, biology, and either physics or mathematics, along with the basic O-level requirements.

Alternatively, a B.Sc. degree in a relevant science field , such as biochemistry or microbiology, may be accepted by some universities.

, such as biochemistry or microbiology, may be accepted by some universities. Some universities also accept ND, HND, or JUPEB certificates with outstanding grades in relevant science subjects.

What is the JAMB cut-off mark for pharmacy?

Nigerian universities rely on aggregate scores, which combine UTME scores, post-UTME scores, and O’Level grades. This aggregate score usually ranges from 65 to over 76 points, depending on the university and level of competition each year.

For instance, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) set its merit cut-off mark at 75.65 in the 2024/2025 academic year. For the University of Ibadan (UI), its aggregate cut-off mark for pharmacy is 65.5 points in the 2023/2024 academic year.

Which universities offer pharmacy in Nigeria?

According to the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), 25 accredited universities are offering pharmacy in Nigeria at the time of writing. Here is a classification of federal, state, and private learning institutions offering a bachelor's degree in pharmacy.

Elective WAEC subjects required for the course include biology, chemistry, physics, and mathematics. Photo: @Cropperboyce

Source: Twitter

Federal Universities offering pharmacy in Nigeria

Federal universities, funded and governed by the Federal Government, produce highly qualified graduates while contributing to pharmaceutical research in Nigeria. The following federal universities offer accredited pharmacy programmes:

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State

University of Nigeria, Nsukka

University of Benin, Edo State

University of Lagos

University of Ibadan, Oyo State

University of Jos, Plateau State

University of Maiduguri, Borno State

University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State

Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto State

University of Ilorin, Kwara State

Bayero University, Kano State

University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State

State Universities offering pharmacy in Nigeria

Many state universities operate well-equipped pharmacy schools and have earned accreditation from the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria. Here are the state universities that offer pharmacy in Nigeria.

Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State

Gombe State University

Kaduna State University

Enugu State University of Technology, Agbani, Enugu State

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra State

Olabisi Onabanjo University, Sagamu, Ogun State

WAEC-related requirements for the course also include meeting a minimum aggregate score and credit passes in the subjects. Photo: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

Private Universities offering pharmacy

Private universities play a growing role in pharmacy education in Nigeria. These learning institutions offer modern teaching facilities, strong student support, and updated curricula. Here are private learning institutions to choose from.

Madonna University, Elele, Rivers State

Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State

Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State

What grade do you need for pharmacy?

The grades required to study pharmacy in Nigeria are typically an aggregate score of between 65 and 76 points or higher. This score varies by university and depends on the number of applicants and overall performance in a given year.

What subject is required for pharmacy in Nigeria?

To study pharmacy in Nigeria, candidates must have five O'Level credit passes in English language, mathematics, chemistry, biology, and physics. These subjects are compulsory in WAEC, NECO, or equivalent examinations.

What are the most important subjects for pharmacy?

The core subjects for pharmacy are chemistry, biology, and physics, followed by English language and mathematics. These subjects form the foundation for understanding drug formulation, human biology, and calculations used in pharmacy practice.

Choosing the right WAEC subjects for pharmacy is the first step towards a rewarding healthcare career. With strong performance in science-based subjects, candidates can gain admission into prestigious institutions and pursue their passion in pharmaceutical sciences.

Legit.ng recently published an informative post about the JAMB subject combination for computer science in Nigeria. Computer science is one of the most prestigious courses you can pursue in Nigeria, guaranteed to equip you with critical thinking, analytical, and problem-solving skills.

Computer science involves the study of computers and computational systems. If interested in pursuing this course, you must meet certain minimum requirements. Read on to discover the subjects and the scores you should aim for in your pre-university examinations.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng