Jobs in public administration, study requirements and universities in Nigeria

Numerous state, federal, and private universities offer public administration at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. They prepare candidates for jobs in public administration in local, federal, and national government, academia, and the private sectors. Uncover where you can study the course, the admission requirements, and the jobs you can do as a public administrator.

Public administrators promote urban development, implement public policies, and protect public safety. Photo: LaylaBird (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Public administration is a field that involves the organisational and operational characteristics of public programs .

. In Nigeria, public administration jobs can be found on online job boards as well as state and national public service boards .

. Public administrators work in government agencies, nonprofits, and private organisations to ensure efficient and effective service delivery.

to ensure efficient and effective service delivery. To get a Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration, you need to complete a four-year course at any state, federal, or private university of your choice.

What are the jobs available in public administration in Nigeria?

There are various careers in demand for public administration graduates in Nigeria in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors. What could be regarded as the best job for public administration depends on personal preferences and available opportunities.

Uncover the career paths available for you as a Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration student, as well as the colleges and universities that offer it.

1. Jobs in governance and civil service

In Nigeria, opportunities for public administrators exist in local, federal, and state civil services. Their primary roles mainly involve aiding in the implementation of public policies and ensuring the delivery of public services.

As you embark on your job search, familiarise yourself with the Federal Civil Service Recruitment Portal, official state government websites, and online job boards. Be on the lookout for opportunities with these titles:

The chairman of the National Population Commission (C), Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra and other population programme officers in a meeting focused on drug surveys in Abuja. Photo: @natpopcom

Source: Twitter

Administrative officer I, II

Senior administrative officer

Principal administrative officer

Population Programme Officer I, II

Planning Officer I, II

State director

Federal director

Budget analyst

2. Jobs in legislative service

Do you have ambitions to work within the National Assembly of Nigeria? These political support roles can be found in the National Assembly, state assemblies, and civil society organisations such as the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

Legislative assistant LA 1, LA 2

Legal aide

Senior legislative aide

Legal secretary

Personal assistant

Constituency officer

Communications officer

3. Jobs in judicial services

As a public administrator, your skills are necessary for the smooth running of judicial institutions. These institutions include the National Judicial Council, the National Judicial Institute, and state judicial service commissions. As you peruse job boards in the country, look out for the following job titles:

Lawyers and legal officers in court in Nigeria. Photo: @OlumideAkpata

Source: Twitter

Administrative Officer I, II

Court registrar

Legal officer

Judicial assistant

Records officer

Compliance officer

4. Jobs in NGOs and international agencies

Diverse opportunities exist for public administration professionals in policy analysis, program management, research, and consultancy. Public administration skills are crucial for the development and management of programs and projects within such agencies. As per online job boards such as Impactpool, Intjobs and UNjobs, the following job titles require your expertise:

Program management officer

Programme associate

Project coordinator

Service delivery manager

Director of policy

Public information officer

Research analyst

Fundraising manager

Public affairs officer

Grant manager

Monitoring and evaluation officer

5. Jobs in Sectoral administration

Sectoral administration jobs for public administration experts involve the management of specific sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, trade, and industry. Have a look at these detailed job titles in sectoral administration:

Customs officers at the Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters in Maitama, Abuja, Nigeria. Photo: @CustomsNG

Source: Twitter

Border administrative officer

Health program officer or coordinator

Grant manager

Operations coordinator for security agencies

Compliance and regulatory officer

Agricultural program manager

Rural development officer

Extension services administrator

Trade policy analyst

Customs compliance officer

School administrator

What are the best universities to study public administration in Nigeria?

Various state, federal, and private colleges and universities offer undergraduate and postgraduate programs in public administration. These include the following institutions:

University of Lagos

Adamawa State University

Abia State University

Ahmadu Bello University

University of Ibadan

University of Ilorin

University of Benin

University of Calabar

Bayero University

Nnamdi Azikiwe University

Caleb University

Admission requirements for public administration in Nigerian universities

Generally, applicants in degree programmes are required to have five credit passes in their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) or its equivalent. Having the following requirements will ease your application process:

Most universities offer four-year public administration courses fufilled with coursework, examinations and practical attachment. Photo: Guy Peterson/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The credits must include English language and Mathematics, as well as other university-specific social science credits.

Some universities require credits in Government, Economics, or History as a prerequisite for admission.

The credits must not have been achieved in more than two sittings.

Holders of National Diploma (ND) or Ordinary National Diploma (OND) with a minimum of Upper Credit or Higher National Diploma (HND) in relevant fields

A general cut-off score of 140 points. However, it is safe to keep a score of 180 to 200 and above to gain entry to some specific universities.

Two 'A' level passes from the following subjects: Accounting, Government, Statistics, and Economics, for Direct Entry (DE) applicants.

How many years does it take to study public administration in Nigeria?

In Nigeria, a bachelor's degree in public administration takes about four years to complete. However, qualified diploma students can complete the degree program in three years.

Which course is best after a BA in Public Administration?

After a Bachelor's degree in Public Administration, students interested in advancing their public service careers can pursue a Master of Public Administration (MPA) for graduate-level training. Alternatively, they can pursue programs in related fields, such as accounting, finance, urban planning, or public health administration.

What skills are needed to become a public administrator?

The skills required to excel as a public administrator encompass a combination of both soft and hard skills. A professional administrator must be able to communicate, analyse, lead, and have ethical skills. In addition to soft skills, you must possess technical skills that involve financial management, problem-solving, and strategic planning.

What is the salary of a public administrator in Nigeria?

In Nigeria, the salary for a public administrator can vary significantly based on factors like experience, level of responsibility, and location. Salaries for entry-level professionals can range from ₦53,000 to ₦303,000 per month, as per Glassdoor. While more experienced public administrators in leadership roles can earn at least ₦1 million or more monthly.

You can find jobs in public administration on state and national public service boards, as well as on private job platforms like MyJobMag, HotNigeria, Indeed, and more. Additionally, international job boards such as the UNjobs website list various positions in humanitarian fields.

