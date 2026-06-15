A prominent fashion designer has passed away, with news of her death announced in a post on social media

The designer was preparing for a masterclass scheduled for June 22 to mark her tenth year in business

Fans were thrown into mourning as they shared tributes, expressed their grief over her untimely death, and offered prayers for her family

The fashion industry has been thrown into mourning once again over the unfortunate and untimely passing of a vibrant star.

In a post sighted on social media, Sadia Sanusi, the brain behind the self-named brand Sadia Sanusi Kente.

Reactions as Ghanaian fashion designer Sadia Sanusi dies, friends mourn. Photo credit@sadaisanusi

Source: Instagram

In the post, it was stated that Sanusi's passing came a few days before her much-acclaimed Master Class, Kente Artistry Masterclass, which was scheduled to take place on June 22 in Ghana.

The event is a celebration of Kente craftsmanship and styling and an attempt to mark Sanusi's ten years in the fashion industry.

Gospel singer Felica Wiseborn confirms new

Reacting to the sad news about the fashion designer, a famous gospel singer, Felicia Wiseborn, also joined fashion lovers to mourn the departure of the fashion designer.

She stated her head was spinning when she heard the sad news.

"Oh, that my head were a spring of water and my eyes a fountain of tears! I would weep day and night for you, my beautiful daughter Sadia," the artist wrote.

Fans pray for the repose of fashion designer Sadia Sanusi. Photo credit@sadiasanusi

Source: Instagram

Fans share take about Sadia Sanusi

Reacting, fans were taken aback to hear that the young and beautiful designer was not more. They stated that sdhe dint fulfil on oe her dreams before her unfortunate passing, as they prayed for the repose of her soul.

They caution people on how they live and request that they should always remember that even the young are dying nowadays

It should be noted that the fashion designer's cause of death is not yet known, as her family has not reacted to the sad news.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions over Sadia Sanusi's passing

Here are comments below:

@frimps_touch reacted:

"Every death is a message to the living. Only those who have crossed over truly know what lies on the other side. As we journey through life, striving, hustling, and seeking to become better in Christ, may we never lose sight of eternity. Lord, have mercy on us. Guide our steps, forgive our shortcomings, and help us live lives that honor You. Amen."

@high_geo.eshun commented:

"Life. May God grant soul a peaceful rest."

@adwoaagyeiwaa99 reacted:

"Awww God, unfinished dreams awww."

@gilestsegah wrote:

"She made such a positive impact. In life it doesn’t matter how long you live… It’s how you impacted the world and the people around and you that lives on. May her soul rest in perfect peace."

@hillxoxo_ shared:

"So much talent … rip beautiful."

UNILAG graduate found dead in New York apartment

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian student Oreoluwa Odetunde was found dead in her off-campus residence in New York, United States.

Odetunde was a first-year MBA student at Cornell University, previously studying economics at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The university community mourns her loss and holds support meetings for students.

Source: Legit.ng