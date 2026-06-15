President Donald Trump has announced a July 4 rally at the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument, promising fireworks, military performances, and patriotic music

The event, part of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations, will feature military flyovers, orchestras, and what Trump calls the “LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN HISTORY”

This rally follows a series of anniversary-themed events led by Trump, including a UFC Freedom 250 cage match and commemorative initiatives under the Freedom 250 programme

President Donald Trump has revealed plans for what he calls “the most spectacular Trump rally” to take place on July 4, 2026 at the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument.

The event will mark America’s 250th anniversary with fireworks, military performances, and patriotic music.

Trump rally lights up Lincoln Memorial with patriotic music and fireworks. Photo credit: AnnaMoneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Trump rally Independence day celebration

On June 15, Trump announced via Truth Social that he would headline another rally, this time on Independence Day. The announcement follows his earlier commitment to lead a rally on June 24, 2026, the day before the Great American State Fair.

According to Daily Independent, the July 4 rally promises a mix of “Patriotic Melodies,” “American Classics,” and Trump’s personal playlist, which he said will include “none of those people that put you to sleep and constantly complain.”

Military bands and fireworks show

The president confirmed that military bands, orchestras, and ceremonial units will perform throughout the evening. Attendees can also expect military flyovers and an airshow. Trump has promised the “LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN HISTORY” to light up the skies above Washington, D.C.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Trump has often praised the pool’s clarity after ordering work to remove algae, though “residual” algae reappeared this past weekend.

Trump’s 250th anniversary events

The July 4 rally is the latest in a series of events Trump has organised around America’s 250th anniversary. On Sunday, coinciding with his 80th birthday, he hosted a UFC Freedom 250 cage match on the White House lawn. The fight was invite-only and closed to most of the press.

Last year, Trump staged a military parade to celebrate both the Army’s 250th anniversary and his 79th birthday.

Commemorative items and Freedom 250

The Trump administration has also proposed commemorative items featuring his image, including gold coins, passports, and even a $250 bill.

In preparation for the anniversary, the White House launched Freedom 250, a public-private partnership. This initiative runs alongside America 250, a bipartisan programme created by Congress.

Interestingly, Freedom 250’s website has not yet listed Trump’s rally as an official celebration. Instead, it highlights a “Salute to America 250 Celebration & Fireworks” event on the National Mall for the same date. That event is free and open to the public, though registration is encouraged.

America’s 250th anniversary shines with Trump’s largest fireworks display. Photo credit: AnnaMoneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Trump announces cease fire In Iran war

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Donald Trump has announced a ceasefire in the ongoing war against Iran by Israel and the United States in the Middle East.

This came a few hours before his deadline to attack critical infrastructure across Iran, including bridges and power plants, in what analysts said could have devastating humanitarian consequences.

Source: Legit.ng