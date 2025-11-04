Redeemer's University courses, admission requirements and application procedure

Redeemer’s University courses span across sciences, engineering, humanities, social sciences, management sciences, and basic medical sciences. The university maintains a cut-off mark of 180 for all courses. Admission is available through multiple entry routes, including UTME, Direct Entry, and JUPEB.

Redeemer’s University requires a minimum JAMB score of 180 for admission into all undergraduate programmes.

for admission into all undergraduate programmes. The university offers a JUPEB Foundation Programme that allows successful candidates direct entry into the 200 Level.

that allows successful candidates direct entry into the 200 Level. Undergraduate applicants must have five (5) O’Level credit passes in relevant subjects, obtained in not more than two sittings.

in relevant subjects, obtained in not more than two sittings. Admission processes, including UTME, Direct Entry, and JUPEB, are completed through the university’s official portal.

Redeemer's University courses

Redeemer’s University offers a wide range of accredited undergraduate programmes across various faculties. The programmes cover disciplines in science, engineering, humanities, management, and social sciences. Here are the undergraduate programmes offered by the university under each faculty.

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Biochemistry

Human Anatomy

Human Physiology

Public Health

Nursing Science

Physiotherapy

Medical Laboratory Science

Faculty of Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Engineering

Electrical & Electronic Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Faculty of Built Environment Studies

Architecture

Building Technology

Estate Management

Quantity Surveying

Urban & Regional Planning

Faculty of Humanities

Christian Religious Studies

English

French

History & International Studies

Philosophy

Theatre Arts

Faculty of Management Sciences

Accounting

Banking & Finance

Business Administration

Public Administration

Hospitality & Tourism Management

Insurance

Marketing

Transport Management

Actuarial Science

Faculty of Natural Sciences

Computer Science

BSc Cyber Security

Environmental Management & Toxicology

Geology

Industrial Chemistry

Industrial Mathematics

Industrial Mathematics and Computer Science

Information Technology

Microbiology

Petroleum Chemistry

Physics with Electronics

Statistics

Statistics & Data Science

Faculty of Social Sciences

Economics

Mass Communication

Political Science

Psychology

Sociology

Social Work

Redeemer’s University JUPEB Courses

Redeemer's University offers a Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) Foundation Programme designed to prepare students for direct entry admission into the 200 Level. The available JUPEB courses are listed below.

Faculty of Management Sciences

Accounting

Actuarial Science

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Marketing

Transport Management

Faculty of Natural Sciences

Biochemistry

Industrial Chemistry

Industrial Mathematics

Microbiology

Physics with Electronics

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Anatomy

Nursing Science

Physiology

Physiotherapy

Faculty of Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Engineering

Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Architecture

Building Technology

Estate Management

Quantity Surveying

Surveying and Geoinformatics

Urban and Regional Planning

Faculty of Humanities

Christian Religious Studies

English

History and International Studies

Theatre Arts / Film Studies

Faculty of Law

Law

Faculty of Social Sciences

Economics

Mass Communication

Political Science

Tourism Studies

Redeemer's University admission requirements

Redeemer’s University admits candidates into its undergraduate programmes through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry routes. The specific requirements vary depending on the faculty and programme. Here are the undergraduate admission requirements for each faculty.

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

All programmes under the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences require five (5) O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, obtained in not more than two sittings (WAEC or NECO).

The UTME subjects for all courses are Use of English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. For Direct Entry (200 Level) admission, candidates must also meet the O’Level requirements above and possess either of the following requirements:

Three Advanced Level passes in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics

A relevant diploma or degree in Basic or Allied Health Sciences from a recognised institution (for courses that accept it).

Faculty of Built Environment Studies

All programmes require five (5) O’Level credit passes, including English Language, Mathematics, and Physics (WAEC, NECO, or equivalent). The compulsory subjects are English Language, Mathematics, and Physics, while other relevant subjects depend on the specific programme.

Candidates must also obtain a minimum UTME score of 200, with Use of English as a compulsory subject and other subject combinations determined by the chosen course.

Direct Entry (200 Level) applicants must meet the O’Level requirements stated above and possess either of the following qualifications:

Two (2) Advanced Level passes in relevant subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Economics, or Geography

An OND/HND (Upper Credit) in related fields such as Architecture, Building, Civil Engineering, or Urban and Regional Planning, depending on the programme.

Faculty of Humanities

All programmes under the Faculty of Humanities require five (5) O’Level credit passes obtained in not more than two sittings (WAEC, NECO, or equivalent). English Language is compulsory for all courses, though a pass in Mathematics is acceptable for most. Other required subjects depend on the specific discipline.

Candidates must also obtain a minimum UTME score of 200, with Use of English as a compulsory subject and other relevant subjects determined by the chosen programme. Direct Entry (200 Level) applicants must meet the O’Level requirements stated above and possess either of the following qualifications:

Two (2) Advanced Level passes in relevant subjects

An NCE or Diploma (Upper Credit) in related fields such as Theology, English, or History, depending on the programme.

Faculty of Natural Sciences

All programmes in the Faculty of Natural Sciences require five (5) O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, and other relevant Science subjects, obtained in not more than two sittings (WAEC, NECO, or equivalent).

Candidates must also attain a minimum UTME score of 200, with Use of English as a compulsory subject and other relevant combinations depending on the programme. Direct Entry (200 Level) applicants must also satisfy the O’Level criteria and hold one of the following qualifications.

At least two (2) A-Level passes in relevant science subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, or Geography.

An OND, NCE, or HND (Upper Credit) in a related discipline such as Computer Science, Chemistry, or Mathematics, depending on the programme.

Faculty of Engineering

All programmes under the Faculty of Engineering require five (5) O’Level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and one other science subject, obtained in not more than two sittings (WAEC, NECO, or equivalent).

Candidates must also obtain a minimum UTME score of 200, with Use of English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry as the required subjects. Direct Entry (200 Level) applicants must also satisfy the O’Level criteria and hold one of the following qualifications.

Two (2) Advanced Level passes in relevant science subjects

An OND, ND, or NCE (Upper Credit) in related engineering or technical fields, provided they also satisfy the UTME entry requirements.

Redeemer's University JUPEB admission requirements

The Redeemer's University JUPEB Foundation Programme offers direct entry into the 200 Level after one academic session, consisting of two semesters. Admission is open to candidates who meet the following requirements:

Possess a minimum of five (5) credit passes in relevant subjects from SSCE, GCE, or NECO, obtained in not more than two sittings.

Obtain a JAMB Direct Entry application form and choose Redeemer's University as your preferred institution.

Complete the Foundation Programme and pass all registered subjects at a satisfactory level.

Admission into the 200 Level is limited to courses enrolled for during the Foundation Programme.

Obtain and submit the Redeemer’s University Direct Entry admission form.

Redeemer’s University application procedure

UTME and Direct Entry applicants should complete their admission applications online on the Redeemer's University portal. Follow the steps below to complete your admission process.

Visit the Redeemer’s University admission portal and create your student profile. Provide your JAMB registration number, a password, and other personal details as required on the "Create Profile" page. Click the “Create Profile” button after entering all necessary details. After creating your profile, log in to your account. After logging in, click “Create Post-UTME App” to begin and submit your application. If payment is required, proceed to pay using Mastercard, Verve, or Visa. Once the payment is successful, repeat Step 4 to complete your application. Log in to your account and click “Manage Applications” to edit any submitted details. Next, you can log in by entering your JAMB registration number as your username and the password you created during profile registration. Click the “Login” button to access your application dashboard.

Redeemer’s University inter-university transfer

Redeemer’s University accepts transfer students from recognised institutions in related fields. Applicants must meet all requirements and follow the official transfer process, as illustrated below:

Write a formal application to The Registrar, Redeemer’s University, stating your intention to transfer from your current university. Visit Redeemer's University portal to complete the online admission application form. Attend the screening test and oral interview at the designated venue and date. Download two copies of the Inter-University Transfer Form and complete them with the required details. Ensure that the appropriate officers at your current university also sign the forms before submission to the Admissions Office at Redeemer’s University. Request your current university to send your official academic transcripts directly to the Registrar, Redeemer’s University, for evaluation.

What is Redeemer's University cut-off mark for all courses?

For the 2025/2026 academic session, Redeemer’s University requires a minimum UTME score of 180 for all courses. However, some competitive programmes may require higher scores during screening.

Is Redeemer University hard to get into?

Gaining admission into Redeemer’s University is competitive yet attainable for qualified candidates. Meeting the cut-off mark, subject combinations, and other entry criteria gives applicants a strong chance of admission.

Does Redeemer's University offer engineering courses?

Redeemer's University offers civil engineering, computer engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, and mechanical engineering.

Does Redeemer's University offer nursing?

The university offers a Bachelor of Nursing Science (B.NSc.) programme that runs for five academic years.

Redeemer’s University courses span diverse disciplines that promote academic excellence and leadership skills. It remains a preferred choice for students seeking accredited programmes and career-focused education in Nigeria.

