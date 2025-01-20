YABATECH admission portal: how to check the admission list and the next steps

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) is one of Nigeria's first higher educational institutions, founded in 1947. The learning institution is located in Yaba, Lagos, and has eight schools. The YABATECH admission portal simplifies the application and admission process for new students. Discover how to log in, register, and check admission status on the portal.

YABATECH offers various competitive courses across 34 departments. It is among the top learning institutions that accept students for certificates, diplomas, higher diplomas, and postgraduate diplomas. The YABATECH admission portal allows potential students to access and fulfil their admission requirements, among many other processes.

YABATECH admission portal

The YABATECH admission portal contains many useful materials for first-time applicants. The platform also allows potential students to check their admission status and course eligibility.

How to register for YABATECH

To attend Yaba College of Technology, students must first check the entry requirements for their desired course on the application portal. After confirming eligibility, they should prepare the necessary documents, such as academic transcripts or certificates, for registration.

Visit the YABATECH application portal to create an account by providing your biodata. Fill out the application form by filling in your personal details, academic history, and the course you are applying for. Pay the required application fee as per your course or program. Double-check all information for accuracy and submit. Print out the completed application form for record keeping. Keep checking the status of your application on the portal.

How to check YABATECH admission status

Are you wondering how to check your YABATECH admission status? The merit and supplementary YABATECH admission list is released yearly online. Potential students are required to check their status before proceeding with admission. Below is a simple guide on how to check your YABATECH admission status.

Visit the YABATECH Application portal from your favourite browser. Click the Check Application Status option, which is under Stay Updated. You will be redirected to a new page where you will enter your Registration/Application Number. Hit the green Check Admission Status button to get your results.

What is the YABATECH acceptance fee?

The acceptance fee for YABATECH is ₦25,000. This non-refundable fee is payable by all new students. Paying this fee as soon as you receive your admission letter is important to ensure you don't miss your spot. Below are the steps you should follow to pay the acceptance fee.

Go to the official YABATECH website. Navigate your way to the Payment option. In the first field (What are you paying for?), select Acceptance Fee from the drop-down menu. Enter your user ID number and surname to sign in. Navigate through to find the option for generating school fee receipts. Complete the payment process by following the instructions provided. Once the payment is made, print out the payment receipt for future reference.

YABATECH is among the oldest institutions of higher learning in Nigeria. The institution nurtures students in a conducive learning environment. The YABATECH admission portal enables students to access application materials and documents, making the process seamless.

