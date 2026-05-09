Super Eagles striker Akor Adams scored the winning goal in Sevilla's 2-1 win against Espanyol in the La Liga on Saturday, May 9

The Nigerian forward sent a subtle message to coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2026 Unity Cup in London

Adams has scored nine goals, made three assists in 29 appearances in the La Liga this season

Nigerian sports journalist, Muyiwa Adeniyi has rated Adams as one of best forwards in the league

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams has sent a strong message to Eric Chelle ahead of the 2026 Unity Cup at The Valley stadium in Charlton, southeast London, later this month.

The Nigerian forward was on target in Sevilla's 2-1 win over Espanyol at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium on Saturday, May 9.

In the 56th minute, England interational, Tyrhys Dolan slammed home for Espanyol, before the hosts hit back.

Super Eagles star Akor Adams scores the winning goal for Sevilla against Espanyol in the La Liga. Photo by: Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press.

Source: Getty Images

Sevilla defender Andres Castrin scored to level in the 82nd minute with the help of some poor handling by Espanyol goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic.

In the 90+2 minute, Adams pounced on a loose ball and produced a clinical finish to secure a crucial victory for Luis Garcia Plaza's team., per Scores.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is preparing to compete in the 2026 Unity Cup in London, after missing out on their second consecutive FIFA World Cup.

The mini-tournament will feature Jamaica, Zimbabwe, and India, with two semi-finals and a final scheduled to be played at The Valley.

Nigeria will face Zimbabwe in the first semi-final on May 26, and if they progress, they will meet the winner between India and Jamaica in the final on May 30.

Akor Adams scored three goals at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, including a goal against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

Adams is the next Amokachi - Adeniyi

Nigeria sports journalist, Muyiwa Adeniyi, said Akor Adams remains one of the best supporting strikers in the current Super Eagles squad.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Adeniyi explained that the playing pattern of Adams reminds him of the legendary Daniel Amokachi. He said:

"Akor Adams has once more shown that his performance at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is not a fluke. His crucial goal for Espanyol has taken Sevilla out of the relegation zone.

Super Eagles Star Akor Adams sends a message to Eric Chelle ahead of the 2026 Unity Cup. Photo by: Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press.

Source: Getty Images

“He also reminds me of Daniel Amokachi during his playing days. I believe he will be very useful for Nigeria at the Unity Cup, and the team has what it takes to retain the title.

“It would have been a huge boost if Super Eagles had qualified for the FIFA World Cup. Many of our players would have attracted offers from top European clubs, and Adam’s chances of securing a move to the Premier League would have been much higher.”

Iheanacho sends message to Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has expressed joy at scoring the winning goal for Celtic in the Scottish Premier League against Hibernian.

The former Middlesbrough star said he is always ready to give his contribution to the success of the club.

Source: Legit.ng