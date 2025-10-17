A released breakdown has revealed the full salary structure of Joash Amupitan, Nigeria’s newly appointed INEC Chairman

The figures, sourced from the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), detail both regular allowances and fringe benefits tied to the role

From basic pay to travel perks and optional loans, the financial package reflects the weight of responsibility carried by the electoral chief

A detailed breakdown of the salary and allowances of Joash Amupitan, the newly appointed Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has surfaced, offering insight into the financial entitlements attached to the role.

The figures, reportedly sourced from the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), outline both regular and fringe benefits allocated to the electoral chief.

The new INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan receives over ₦7.8 million in annual allowances alongside a basic salary.

According to the document, Amupitan earns an annual basic salary of ₦2,026,400, which translates to a monthly income of ₦168,866.66. This figure forms the foundation upon which various allowances and benefits are calculated.

INEC chairman allowances and fringe benefits

The salary structure includes a wide array of regular allowances. These cover motor vehicle fuelling and maintenance, special and personal assistants, domestic staff, entertainment, utilities, security, monitoring, and newspapers or periodicals.

The total value of these regular allowances is pegged at ₦7,801,640.00 annually.

Accommodation, furniture and travel perks

In addition to regular allowances, the INEC Chairman is entitled to other fringe benefits. These include:

• Accommodation allowance: ₦4,052,800.00

• Furniture allowance: ₦6,079,200.00

• Duty Tour Allowance: ₦35,000 per night

• Estacode: $900 per night

• Medical allowance: To be provided

• Severance gratuity: ₦6,079,200.00

• Leave allowance: ₦202,640.00

Motor vehicle loan option

The salary structure also includes an optional motor vehicle loan valued at ₦8,105,600.00, calculated at 400% of the annual basic salary. The terms and conditions for this loan are yet to be provided.

This revelation has sparked renewed interest in the financial transparency of public office holders, especially those overseeing critical democratic institutions.

RMAFC documents show Joash Amupitan's INEC compensation includes travel perks, accommodation, and optional vehicle loan.

Joash Amupitan: New INEC chairman

Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, is the newly appointed Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A Professor of Law at the University of Jos and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Amupitan was confirmed by the Senate following President Bola Tinubu’s nomination and the unanimous approval of the National Council of State.

Known for his reformist stance, he pledged to build a technology-driven, voter-inclusive electoral system and address logistical weaknesses in Nigeria’s elections.

His confirmation marks the end of Professor Mahmood Yakubu’s tenure, and Amupitan has vowed to uphold transparency and integrity in the nation’s democratic processes.

Actual salaries of Nigerian president and governors released

Legit.ng earlier reported that the President of Nigeria earns an annual salary of ₦14,058,820, translating to a monthly income of ₦1,171,568, while state governors receive ₦7,782,968 annually, or ₦648,581 monthly, according to data available on RMAFC, a government agency.

These figures were disclosed by Muhammed Shehu, Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), in an interview.

Shehu emphasised that political officeholders in Nigeria do not earn exorbitant salaries, contrary to popular belief, and noted that there has been no salary increment for these positions since 2007.

