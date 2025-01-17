LASU school fees for freshers and returning students, and how to pay

The Lagos State University (LASU) is a public university with its main campus in Ojo, Nigeria. It has been ranked among the best public universities in Nigeria. The institution equips graduates with comprehensive knowledge and exceptional skills to be self-sufficient professionally. What are the LASU school fees for freshers and returning students in 2024/2025?

Lagos State University (LASU) was established in 1983. Its student enrollment ranges between 25,000 and 29,999, and its population is over 43,362. Those looking to join should know the learning institution's fees and how to make payments.

LASU school fees for freshers and returning students

The Lagos State University school fees differ depending on the student's status, whether a new or returning student. Here is everything you need to know about the LASU school fees and how to make payments.

LASU school fees for freshers

The learning institution announced its new school fees schedule for 2024/2025 for fresh (100 level), Special Programme (stream 2) and returning undergraduate students. Below are the LASU school fees for regular fresh students.

Without entrepreneurship training (₦) New Special Programme (stream 2) With entrepreneurship training (₦) School fees 57,048 150,000 Utility fees 1,000 1,000 Total 58,048 151,000

Returning students

The LASU returning students are expected to pay tuition fees ₦25,000 for the 2024/2025 academic session.

LASU school fee payment process

Students should log in to the LASU school fees portal to make the payments. Here are the simple steps to pay your school fees as a newly admitted undergraduate student.

LASU ePayment portal login homepage. Photo: epay_paytech

Visit the LASU e-payment portal. Choose the currency for payment (either in Naira or dollar payments). Click the button under Undergraduate (full-time) Newly Admitted 2024/2025 session. Enter the application or matric number. Select the type of payment, whether it is an acceptance fee or medical fee and the payment currency. Then, select currency from "Choose Payment Currency" and click "Continue." Fill in the other required information. Choose your payment method (credit/debit card, bank transfer). Confirm your payment details and submit.

Repeat the process under the newly admitted undergraduates (stream 2) for the payment details and submit.

How much is the LASU school fee for freshers?

The learning institution's total school fees for freshers (without entrepreneurship training) are ₦58,048, while for freshers with the new special programme (stream 2) is ₦151,000, which includes entrepreneurship training.

How much is the LASU acceptance fee?

All new applicants must pay a LASU of ₦30,000 before applying.

Is LASU school fees 25,000?

No. ₦25,000 is the amount the returning students are supposed to pay as tuition fees for 2024/2025.

LASU offers its students affordable and global-competitive courses. If you plan to enrol at the learning institution, choose a course you feel comfortable with and one that aligns with your interests. The above are the LASU school fees for freshers and returning students to help you prepare in advance.

