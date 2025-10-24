The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has reacted to the use of its facilities for the shooting of films/videos

UNILAG management warned against using its premises, including hostels and other facilities, without permission

The federal government-owned institution has released the established procedures guiding the use of its premises and environment

Akoka, Lagos state - The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has condemned the use of its facilities for the shooting of films/videos (skits, vox pop, etc) and cinematographic activities, without appropriate authorisation.

The University management said it has established procedures guiding the use of its premises and environment for any form of recording or content production.

The federal government-owned institution said the procedures are to ensure safety, protect the image and reputation of the University.

The Head of the UNILAG Communication Unit, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, via the school's X handle @UnilagNigeria.

“Accordingly, all individuals or groups: students, staff, or external collaborators, intending to shoot any content on campus are required to obtain prior approval from the University. Requests for approval should be sent to the Communication Unit, 7th Floor, Senate House, UNILAG, Akoka.”

Alaga-Ibraheem said shooting of videos and other creative activities must align with established institutional guidelines.

UNILAG urged the university community and the general public to comply strictly with the directive.

“The University encourages creativity and responsible expression; however, such activities must align with established institutional guidelines. Members of the University community and general public are therefore advised to comply strictly with this directive in the interest of order, safety, and collective responsibility.”

Reactions as UNILAG gives conditions for using premises

@tafkaay

First university in the world to bill its students for their hustle.

@ayomidejishaw

These skits are being used to showcase the beauty and glamour of the campus. I don’t know why you guys want to stiffen it up with this one you’re bringing.

@GrateeSneh

Una wan collect food from their Trenchboy and Paper chase mouth keh

@itsWaleji

These are the issues, they are the most important things to address in that school, but na this one una dey talk about lol.



