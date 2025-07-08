Mewar International University: courses offered and application process

Mewar International University offers a diverse range of courses, including computer science, accounting, international relations, and cybersecurity. These programmes are designed to equip students with practical skills and global knowledge. Its application process is simple, flexible, and fully accessible online for both local and international applicants.

Mewar International University, the first Indian university in Africa, offers a wide range of undergraduate programmes. Photo: @mewaruniversitynigeria on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Mewar International University offers undergraduate programmes in various fields .

. Admission is open to both UTME and direct entry applicants with clear eligibility criteria.

with clear eligibility criteria. Prospective students can complete their applications online through the university portal .

. It maintains strong affiliations with international institutions, ensuring globally relevant academic content.

Mewar International University courses

Mewar International University offers NUC-accredited courses in the fields of computing, science, and management and social sciences. Photo: @mewaruniversitynigeria on Facebook

The international private university offers undergraduate programmes across three main schools: computing, science, and management and social sciences. The courses, which are approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC), are designed to last approximately between three and four years.

Below are courses offered at Mewar University, Nigeria, categorised according to faculty/school.

School of Computing

Bachelor of science in software engineering

Bachelor of science in cybersecurity

Bachelor of science in computer science

Bachelor of science in industrial mathematics

School of Sciences

Bachelor of science in industrial chemistry

Bachelor of science in physics with electronics

Bachelor of science in biotechnology

School of Management and Social Sciences

Bachelor of science in economics

Bachelor of science in accounting

Bachelor of science in banking and finance

Bachelor of science in public administration

Bachelor of science in entrepreneurship

Mewar International University admission requirements

To join Mewar International University, you should meet certain requirements, which vary depending on whether a UTME or Direct Entry. Photo: @mewaruniversitynigeria on Facebook

To join Mewar International University, Nigeria, and pursue your chosen undergraduate programme, you must meet both general and specific academic qualifications. Below is a list of MIU admission requirements for UTME, Direct Entry (DE), and international students.

UTME entry requirements

A prospective candidate must possess at least five O-Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

Score the minimum JAMB cut-off mark set by the university (140 points) in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Choose Mewar International University as a first or second choice institution in JAMB university selection.

Participate in the university’s screening exercise.

Direct Entry requirements

An aspiring student must hold an ND, NCE, JUPEB, IJMB, or equivalent qualification.

They must have a minimum of five credits in relevant subjects at O-Level.

They must obtain at least a merit or lower credit pass in their diploma.

International students requirements

A student must present equivalent academic qualifications as mentioned for UTME and Direct Entry.

They must provide proof of English language proficiency, such as IELTS or TOEFL.

Obtain relevant study visa approvals and clearance from the Nigerian Immigration Service.

Mewar International University application process

A screenshot showing the Mewar International University student login page. Photo: admissionform.miu.edu.ng

The Nigerian university has a straightforward online application process that any prospective student can access to apply for a course of their choice. Below is a step-by-step guide for the MIU admission application.

Visit the Mewar International University official website. On the Academics tab, choose "Courses Offered" under the school you are interested in. From the list of courses that appear, click on the course you want to study. You can view the course details and then navigate to the "Apply for Admission" at the bottom of the page. Since you are a prospective student, click the "Sign Up" button, provide the biodata required and complete the process by creating a password. Fill out the online application form with personal, academic, and program-specific information. Upload the required documents, such as result slips, passport photos, and identity documents. Confirm that all the information you have provided is correct, and then finish the process by clicking the "Submit" button.

Is Mewar University fake?

The Nigerian university is not fake, as it is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Nigeria.

Is Mewar University blacklisted?

The university’s branch in Nigeria is not blacklisted. However, one of its branches in India was recently blacklisted by the Social Welfare Department due to misappropriation of scholarship funds meant for the students of the reserved category from Uttarakhand.

Does Mewar International University offer scholarships?

The university provides both merit-based scholarships and financial bursaries to new and current students. The scholarships are awarded based on academic performance, household income, and specific donor schemes. You apply via the university’s dedicated portal.

Mewar International University offers scholarships aimed at helping bright and needy students achieve their educational goals. Photo: @mewaruniversitynigeria on Facebook

Can international students apply for admission at Mewar International University?

Foreign students can apply for admission to the university. However, they must submit relevant academic documents, proof of English proficiency, valid visa documentation, and pay a designated international application fee.

Does Mewar International University offer engineering courses?

Mewar International University does not offer engineering courses. Instead, it focuses on three main academic fields: sciences, computing, and management and social sciences.

Is Mewar International University private or government?

The tertiary learning institution is privately owned. It is a branch of Mewar University in Rajasthan, India, and was established in Nigeria in 2021. The university is the first university in Africa with Indian roots.

The university’s late date for admission is reportedly 14 July 2025.

Mewar International University offers a dynamic and modern academic environment for students seeking to further their studies in different fields. With outlined admission requirements and a straightforward admission process, the university is among the top choices for students in Nigeria and beyond.

