Bowen University courses and fees: details and how to apply

Bowen University is one of the top private universities in Nigeria. It was established in 2001 as a learning and research centre in Iwo, Osun State. As a Christian university, students are instilled with academic excellence and God's principles. If you want to join the institution, here is a breakdown of Bowen University courses and fees.

Bowen University is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC), Nigeria. It is among the best private Nigerian universities committed to offering students academic excellence and community engagement. The university provides various competitive courses at an affordable cost. This is a complete guide for all the courses and fees for those wanting to join the institution.

Bowen University courses and fees

Bowen University is a private university affiliated with the Baptist Christian Nigerian church. The institution offers a variety of courses at reasonable costs. The university's academic structure is broken into colleges and departments. Here is a list of Bowen University courses and tuition fees.

Bowen University courses

The university is dedicated to giving students the best education to equip them for the needs of the 21st century. The faculty is made up of highly skilled and knowledgeable lecturers who are committed to ensuring students succeed in their area of specialization. Below is a list of colleges and degree courses offered under each.

College of Health Sciences (COHES)

Bowen University offers health sciences and medical courses. The College of Health Sciences has the following courses:

Medicine and Surgery

Medical Laboratory Science

Nursing Science

Anatomy

Public Health

Physiology

Physiotherapy

Nutrition and Dietetics

College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science (COAES)

The College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science has 13 departments or courses. They include the following:

Agricultural science

Food Science and Technology

Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Mechatronics Engineering

Agricultural Extension and Social Engineering (SAFE)

Mathematics

Microbiology

Biochemistry

Chemistry

Physics

Pure and Applied Biology

Industrial Chemistry

Statistics

College of Management and Social Sciences

The Faculty of Management and Social Sciences has nine marketable courses. They are as follows:

Business Administration

Banking and Finance

Accounting

Economics

Industrial Relations and Personnel Management

Political Science

Sociology

Political and Law

International Relations

College of Computing and Communication Studies (COCCS)

This school has six departments or courses in total. The courses are as follows:

Computer Science

Information Technology

Cyber Security

Software Engineering

Communication Arts

Mass Communication

College of Liberal Studies (COLBS)

The College of Library Studies has five courses. They are:

History and International Studies

Music

English

Theatre Arts

Religious Studies

College of Environmental Sciences (COEVS)

The College of Environmental Sciences has only two departments, and they are:

Surveying and Geoinformatics

Architecture

College of Law (COLAW)

Only one course falls under this category, Law.

Bowen University school fees

The higher learning institution's fees include tuition and accommodation. 100-level students must pay 70% of the costs at the commencement of the first semester, and the balance of 30% should be paid at the beginning of the second semester.

For the other levels, students must pay 50% of school fees at the beginning of semester one. The balance of 50% should be paid at the commencement of semester two. Below is a breakdown of tuition fees paid for each course at different levels.

College of Health Sciences (COHES)

Course 100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Level 500 Level 600 Level 700 Level Medicine and Surgery 4,600,000 4,205,000 3,905,000 1,012,258 4,305,000 4,075,000 3,075,000 Medical Laboratory Science 1,652,500 1,646,000 1,715,000 1,600,000 1,657,500 - - Nursing Science 1,762,250 1,694,978 1,713,953 1,749,500 1,812,750 - - Anatomy 1,286,811 1,240,211 1,152,926 1,012,258 - - - Public Health 1,379,386 1,328,761 1,539,510 1,499,536 - - - Physiology 1,286,811 1,240,211 1,152,926 1,012,258 - - - Physiotherapy 1,580,538 1,521,167 1,686,250 1,749,500 1,812,750 - - Nutrition and Dietetics 1,019,005 984,048 882,848 872,791 - - -

College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science (COAES)

Table 1:

Course 100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Level 500 Level Agricultural Extension and Social Engineering 727,900 732,900 717,900 690,950 702,710 Food Science & Technology 949,735 917,790 829,790 818,845 762,481 Mechatronics 1,422,500 1,370,000 1,268,800 1,268,800 1,268,800 Software Engineering 1,422,500 1,370,000 1,268,800 1,268,800 1,238,800 Electrical and Electronics 1,422,500 1,370,000 1,268,800 1,268,800 1,268,800 Agricultural Science 816,900 821,900 761,900 732,950 746,810

Table 2:

Course 100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Level Biochemistry 1,029,400 1,034,400 954,400 832,700 Pure & Applied Biology 860,900 865,900 805,900 690,950 Industrial Chemistry 1,009,400 1,014,400 954,400 832,700 Microbiology 1,029,400 1,034,400 954,400 832,700 Chemistry 880,900 885,900 825,900 711,950 Statistics 860,900 865,900 805,900 690,950 Mathematics 860,900 865,900 805,900 690,950 Physics and Solar Energy 987,400 992,400 932,400 811,700

College of Law (COLAW)

Course 100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Level 500 Level Law 2,214,677 2,127,735 1,830,320 1,497,069 1,530,541

College of Management and Social Sciences (COMSS)

Course 100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Level Business Administration 1,273,586 1,227,561 1,151,661 998,975 Sociology 1,273,586 1,227,561 1,151,661 998,975 Accounting & Finance 1,326,486 1,278,161 1,151,661 998,975 Economics 1,273,586 1,227,561 1,151,661 998,975 International Relations 1,273,586 1,227,561 1,151,661 1,074,875 Political Science 1,326,486 1,278,161 1,151,661 1,074,875 Industrial Relations & Personnel Management 1,273,586 1,227,561 1,151,661 998,975

College of Liberal Studies (COLBS)

Course 100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Level History and International Studies 987,000 992,000 933,000 811,700 English 987,000 992,000 933,000 811,700 Religious Studies 585,900 590,900 530,900 470,450 Theatre Arts 860,900 865,900 805,900 690,950 Music 860,900 865,900 805,900 690,950

College of Computing and Communication Studies (COCCS)

Course 100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Level Computer Science and Information Technology 1,422,500 1,370,000 1,154,191 1,025,540 Cyber Security 1,422,500 1,370,000 1,268,800 1,140,000 Communication Arts 1,273,057 1,227,055 1,152,420 998,975 Mass Communications 1,326,486 1,278,161 1,151,661 998,975 Information Technology 1,290,250 1,243,500 1,189,864 1,117,000

College of Environmental Science (COEVS)

Course 100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Level Architecture 1,191,875 1,153,750 1,133,750 1,153,750 Survey and Geo-Informatics 1,025,750 1,010,500 1,000,500 1,020,500

Bowen University admission requirements

The institution has general requirements that candidates wishing to join the school must meet. They include:

Candidates should have sat and passed the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Interested candidates should have acquired a credit score at GCE, NECO, or WAEC in at least five subjects. These subjects must include the English Language and four other subjects specified by the College of interest.

The five credits should have been obtained in two or fewer sittings for most courses. However, the Nursing Science, Physiotherapy, Medicine, and Surgery programmes must have been attained in one sitting.

Bowen University portal

Visit the Bowen University portal to apply for the course of your choice. If you have not used the Bowen University undergraduate online application system before, you should create an account with the institution first. You can access the portal by following these steps:

Visit the student portal. On the login page, enter your student's "Metric Number" and "Password." Select your "Campus" from the drop-down menu. Click "Login" to access your portal dashboard.

Where is Bowen University located?

Bowen University Iwo is located in Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria. It was established on 17 July 2001 and licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

What are Bowen University fees for nursing?

The school fees charged by the institution for nursing students depend on levels from 100 to 500. Level 100 pay ₦1,762,250, level 200 pay ₦1,694,978, level 300 pay ₦1,713,953, level 400 students pay ₦1,749,500 while students at level 500 pay ₦1,812,750.

Bowen University is a private institution offering a wide range of courses designed to address the challenges of today’s world. This guide on Bowen University courses and fees will provide you with all the essential information to help you navigate your options as a prospective student.

