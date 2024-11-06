Bowen University courses and fees: details and how to apply
Bowen University is one of the top private universities in Nigeria. It was established in 2001 as a learning and research centre in Iwo, Osun State. As a Christian university, students are instilled with academic excellence and God's principles. If you want to join the institution, here is a breakdown of Bowen University courses and fees.
Bowen University is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC), Nigeria. It is among the best private Nigerian universities committed to offering students academic excellence and community engagement. The university provides various competitive courses at an affordable cost. This is a complete guide for all the courses and fees for those wanting to join the institution.
Bowen University courses and fees
Bowen University is a private university affiliated with the Baptist Christian Nigerian church. The institution offers a variety of courses at reasonable costs. The university's academic structure is broken into colleges and departments. Here is a list of Bowen University courses and tuition fees.
Bowen University courses
The university is dedicated to giving students the best education to equip them for the needs of the 21st century. The faculty is made up of highly skilled and knowledgeable lecturers who are committed to ensuring students succeed in their area of specialization. Below is a list of colleges and degree courses offered under each.
College of Health Sciences (COHES)
Bowen University offers health sciences and medical courses. The College of Health Sciences has the following courses:
- Medicine and Surgery
- Medical Laboratory Science
- Nursing Science
- Anatomy
- Public Health
- Physiology
- Physiotherapy
- Nutrition and Dietetics
College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science (COAES)
The College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science has 13 departments or courses. They include the following:
- Agricultural science
- Food Science and Technology
- Electrical/Electronics Engineering
- Mechatronics Engineering
- Agricultural Extension and Social Engineering (SAFE)
- Mathematics
- Microbiology
- Biochemistry
- Chemistry
- Physics
- Pure and Applied Biology
- Industrial Chemistry
- Statistics
College of Management and Social Sciences
The Faculty of Management and Social Sciences has nine marketable courses. They are as follows:
- Business Administration
- Banking and Finance
- Accounting
- Economics
- Industrial Relations and Personnel Management
- Political Science
- Sociology
- Political and Law
- International Relations
College of Computing and Communication Studies (COCCS)
This school has six departments or courses in total. The courses are as follows:
- Computer Science
- Information Technology
- Cyber Security
- Software Engineering
- Communication Arts
- Mass Communication
College of Liberal Studies (COLBS)
The College of Library Studies has five courses. They are:
- History and International Studies
- Music
- English
- Theatre Arts
- Religious Studies
College of Environmental Sciences (COEVS)
The College of Environmental Sciences has only two departments, and they are:
- Surveying and Geoinformatics
- Architecture
College of Law (COLAW)
Only one course falls under this category, Law.
Bowen University school fees
The higher learning institution's fees include tuition and accommodation. 100-level students must pay 70% of the costs at the commencement of the first semester, and the balance of 30% should be paid at the beginning of the second semester.
For the other levels, students must pay 50% of school fees at the beginning of semester one. The balance of 50% should be paid at the commencement of semester two. Below is a breakdown of tuition fees paid for each course at different levels.
College of Health Sciences (COHES)
|Course
|100 Level
|200 Level
|300 Level
|400 Level
|500 Level
|600 Level
|700 Level
|Medicine and Surgery
|4,600,000
|4,205,000
|3,905,000
|1,012,258
|4,305,000
|4,075,000
|3,075,000
|Medical Laboratory Science
|1,652,500
|1,646,000
|1,715,000
|1,600,000
|1,657,500
|-
|-
|Nursing Science
|1,762,250
|1,694,978
|1,713,953
|1,749,500
|1,812,750
|-
|-
|Anatomy
|1,286,811
|1,240,211
|1,152,926
|1,012,258
|-
|-
|-
|Public Health
|1,379,386
|1,328,761
|1,539,510
|1,499,536
|-
|-
|-
|Physiology
|1,286,811
|1,240,211
|1,152,926
|1,012,258
|-
|-
|-
|Physiotherapy
|1,580,538
|1,521,167
|1,686,250
|1,749,500
|1,812,750
|-
|-
|Nutrition and Dietetics
|1,019,005
|984,048
|882,848
|872,791
|-
|-
|-
College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science (COAES)
Table 1:
|Course
|100 Level
|200 Level
|300 Level
|400 Level
|500 Level
|Agricultural Extension and Social Engineering
|727,900
|732,900
|717,900
|690,950
|702,710
|Food Science & Technology
|949,735
|917,790
|829,790
|818,845
|762,481
|Mechatronics
|1,422,500
|1,370,000
|1,268,800
|1,268,800
|1,268,800
|Software Engineering
|1,422,500
|1,370,000
|1,268,800
|1,268,800
|1,238,800
|Electrical and Electronics
|1,422,500
|1,370,000
|1,268,800
|1,268,800
|1,268,800
|Agricultural Science
|816,900
|821,900
|761,900
|732,950
|746,810
Table 2:
|Course
|100 Level
|200 Level
|300 Level
|400 Level
|Biochemistry
|1,029,400
|1,034,400
|954,400
|832,700
|Pure & Applied Biology
|860,900
|865,900
|805,900
|690,950
|Industrial Chemistry
|1,009,400
|1,014,400
|954,400
|832,700
|Microbiology
|1,029,400
|1,034,400
|954,400
|832,700
|Chemistry
|880,900
|885,900
|825,900
|711,950
|Statistics
|860,900
|865,900
|805,900
|690,950
|Mathematics
|860,900
|865,900
|805,900
|690,950
|Physics and Solar Energy
|987,400
|992,400
|932,400
|811,700
College of Law (COLAW)
|Course
|100 Level
|200 Level
|300 Level
|400 Level
|500 Level
|Law
|2,214,677
|2,127,735
|1,830,320
|1,497,069
|1,530,541
College of Management and Social Sciences (COMSS)
|Course
|100 Level
|200 Level
|300 Level
|400 Level
|Business Administration
|1,273,586
|1,227,561
|1,151,661
|998,975
|Sociology
|1,273,586
|1,227,561
|1,151,661
|998,975
|Accounting & Finance
|1,326,486
|1,278,161
|1,151,661
|998,975
|Economics
|1,273,586
|1,227,561
|1,151,661
|998,975
|International Relations
|1,273,586
|1,227,561
|1,151,661
|1,074,875
|Political Science
|1,326,486
|1,278,161
|1,151,661
|1,074,875
|Industrial Relations & Personnel Management
|1,273,586
|1,227,561
|1,151,661
|998,975
College of Liberal Studies (COLBS)
|Course
|100 Level
|200 Level
|300 Level
|400 Level
|History and International Studies
|987,000
|992,000
|933,000
|811,700
|English
|987,000
|992,000
|933,000
|811,700
|Religious Studies
|585,900
|590,900
|530,900
|470,450
|Theatre Arts
|860,900
|865,900
|805,900
|690,950
|Music
|860,900
|865,900
|805,900
|690,950
College of Computing and Communication Studies (COCCS)
|Course
|100 Level
|200 Level
|300 Level
|400 Level
|Computer Science and Information Technology
|1,422,500
|1,370,000
|1,154,191
|1,025,540
|Cyber Security
|1,422,500
|1,370,000
|1,268,800
|1,140,000
|Communication Arts
|1,273,057
|1,227,055
|1,152,420
|998,975
|Mass Communications
|1,326,486
|1,278,161
|1,151,661
|998,975
|Information Technology
|1,290,250
|1,243,500
|1,189,864
|1,117,000
College of Environmental Science (COEVS)
|Course
|100 Level
|200 Level
|300 Level
|400 Level
|Architecture
|1,191,875
|1,153,750
|1,133,750
|1,153,750
|Survey and Geo-Informatics
|1,025,750
|1,010,500
|1,000,500
|1,020,500
Bowen University admission requirements
The institution has general requirements that candidates wishing to join the school must meet. They include:
- Candidates should have sat and passed the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
- Interested candidates should have acquired a credit score at GCE, NECO, or WAEC in at least five subjects. These subjects must include the English Language and four other subjects specified by the College of interest.
- The five credits should have been obtained in two or fewer sittings for most courses. However, the Nursing Science, Physiotherapy, Medicine, and Surgery programmes must have been attained in one sitting.
Bowen University portal
Visit the Bowen University portal to apply for the course of your choice. If you have not used the Bowen University undergraduate online application system before, you should create an account with the institution first. You can access the portal by following these steps:
- Visit the student portal.
- On the login page, enter your student's "Metric Number" and "Password."
- Select your "Campus" from the drop-down menu.
- Click "Login" to access your portal dashboard.
Where is Bowen University located?
Bowen University Iwo is located in Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria. It was established on 17 July 2001 and licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC).
What are Bowen University fees for nursing?
The school fees charged by the institution for nursing students depend on levels from 100 to 500. Level 100 pay ₦1,762,250, level 200 pay ₦1,694,978, level 300 pay ₦1,713,953, level 400 students pay ₦1,749,500 while students at level 500 pay ₦1,812,750.
Bowen University is a private institution offering a wide range of courses designed to address the challenges of today’s world. This guide on Bowen University courses and fees will provide you with all the essential information to help you navigate your options as a prospective student.
Legit.ng published an article about NOUN courses and fees. The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is one of the popular universities in Nigeria and is home to the largest number of students in the nation.
NOUN offers competitive courses at reasonable tuition costs. The article explains the NOUN courses and their fees.
