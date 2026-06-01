Lagos State University (LASU) opened applications for the 2026/2027 Admission Screening Exercise for UTME and Direct Entry candidates

Candidates must achieve a minimum of 195 marks in UTME to qualify for LASU Post-UTME screening

Online registration for LASU screening runs from June 3 to June 23, 2026, with specific eligibility criteria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ojo, Lagos State - Lagos State University (LASU) has announced the commencement of applications from suitably qualified candidates for the 2026/2027 Admission Screening Exercise (Regular Students).

The state-owned university said the screening exercise is for candidates seeking admission via Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) (100 level) and DIRECT Entry (200 level).

The Registrar and Secretary to Council, Emmanuel A. Fanu, said the online screening exercise is mandatory for entry into the university.

This was contained in a statement issued via the LASU X handle @LASUOfficial on Monday, June 1, 2026.

Eligibility for LASU Post-UTME screening

Candidates who chose LASU as their First Choice of institution in the 2026 UTME and have scored a minimum of 195 marks are eligible to participate in the Online Admission Screening Exercise.

The candidates must also be at least 16 years of age by 1st October 2026.

Direct Entry candidates

Direct Entry candidates are expected to immediately submit a copy of each of the online Admission Screening Report and the notification of Diploma (LASU Diploma)/NCE Result at the Admission Annex/Liaison Office (Room 7, Administrative Block II).

Method of Application for LASU Post-UTME

A. 2026/2027 LASU Post UTME/DE online payment registration procedure

i. Prospective Candidates should visit www.lasu.edu.ng

ii. Point to Student, then click on New Applicants

iii. Click on UTME/DE Screening (https://lasu.edu.ng/admissionscreening)

iv. Click on UTME CANDIDATE LOGIN

Enter your UTME REGISTRATION NUMBER, your SURNAME, and click on SUBMIT.

Fanu added that only candidates who chose LASU as their first choice are eligible to participate in the online Screening.

He also said candidates should note that both payment and registration/updating would last from Wednesday, 3rd June 2026 to Tuesday, 23rd June 2026 (12 midnight).

All Online Screening complaints should be sent to screeningsupport@lasu.edu.ng

UNICAL opens 2026/2027 Post-UTME registration

Recall that the University of Calabar announced the commencement of its 2026/2027 Post-UTME and Direct Entry screening exercise for qualified applicants.

The institution stated that candidates who scored at least 150 in the UTME and selected UNICAL as their first choice were eligible to apply.

The university authorities introduced a fully digital registration process and warned that false declarations would lead to disqualification.

UNIABUJA sends message to 2026/2027 admission applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the University of Abuja warned applicants against unauthorised information circulating about 2026/2027 admissions online.

The institution clarified that the admission process for the 2026/2027 academic session has not commenced.

The university management also urged candidates to rely only on official channels for admission updates and guidance.

Source: Legit.ng