Jubilation as Adeleke approves new salary structure for UNILESA lecturers

Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved a new salary structure for University of Ilesa lecturers

The government has said the pay rise aims to improve welfare and retain academic staff in the institution

UNILESA Vice-Chancellor, who welcomed the decision, said it will boost morale and academic performance

Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved a new salary structure for lecturers at the University of Ilesa (UNILESA).

Osun government under Adeleke approves salary boost for UNILESA lecturers. Photo: BSAT_Properties, odunayo2612

Source: Twitter

The approval takes immediate effect and was formally communicated in an official letter dated May 29, 2026.

The letter, as stated by the Nigerian Tribune, was signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr M.A.K. Jimoh, and sent to the university’s Vice-Chancellor.

The state government explained that the decision is aimed at improving the welfare of academic staff, boosting morale, and stopping the movement of skilled lecturers to other institutions.

It also said the plan is meant to help the university attract experienced academics and strengthen its reputation.

The move, the minister said, places their pay in line with what is already being paid at Osun State University, Osogbo.

VC praises Adeleke, backs new salary plan

In reaction, the Vice-Chancellor of UNILESA, Professor Taiwo Olufemi Asaolu, welcomed the development and praised the governor for what he described as consistent support for education and staff welfare.

He said the new pay structure would encourage lecturers to put more effort into teaching, research, and community service as the university works toward academic excellence.

Relief spreads in UNILESA as Adeleke signs new remuneration package. Photo: AAdeleke01

Source: Twitter

Sanwo-Olu clears N3.67bn salary arrears for Lagos workers

Legit.ng reported previously that Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu cleared N3.67 billion in salary arrears owed to 6,293 workers in state-owned tertiary institutions. The payment covers nine months of outstanding entitlements.

The arrears arose from previously approved 25 per cent and 35 per cent salary increases for academic and non-academic staff. Officials say the intervention supports welfare reforms and industrial harmony across the state education sector.

Additional approvals include N456.5 million for the Medical Residency Training Fund, N378.8 million in salary differentials, a N32,000 pension increment, and a N50,000 fuel palliative for public servants.

AbdulRazaq urges N100,000 minimum wage review

Earlier, Legit.ng disclosed that Kwara state governor and NGF Chairman AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq urged President Bola Tinubu to begin discussions on raising the cost of living to N100,000 amid ongoing economic reforms.

He argued that improved state revenues and fiscal stability have strengthened the capacity of many states to meet higher wage obligations, with some already paying close to the proposed N100,000 benchmark.

The governor said the review has become necessary due to rising inflation and cost-of-living pressures.

Sowore demands N500,000 minimum wage proposal

Legit.ng reported that former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore called for a ₦500,000 minimum wage in Nigeria.

He said essential workers such as police officers, soldiers, teachers, doctors, and nurses deserve living wages, along with additional allowances to reflect the risks and responsibilities tied to their duties.

Source: Legit.ng