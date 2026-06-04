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United States to Deport 164 Iranians on DHS "Worst of the Worst" List, Releases Names and Photos
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United States to Deport 164 Iranians on DHS "Worst of the Worst" List, Releases Names and Photos

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • The United States has confirmed it will deport 164 Iranians identified on the Department of Homeland Security’s Worst of the Worst list
  • These individuals, arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), are considered among the most serious criminal aliens
  • DHS says the move is part of its wider effort to prioritise public safety by removing those with criminal records

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The United States has announced plans to deport 164 Iranians identified on the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Worst of the Worst list.

These individuals were arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and are considered among the most serious criminal aliens.

ICE arrests drive U.S. deportation policy targeting the worst of the worst.
DHS deportation list highlights 164 Iranians as ICE enforces removals of criminal aliens. Photo credit: DHS
Source: Getty Images

DHS deportation of Iranians

According to DHS, the deportations are part of a wider effort to remove individuals who pose significant threats. The department stated:

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“Under DHS leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump's promise and carrying out mass deportations – starting with the worst of the worst – including the illegal aliens you see here.”

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This initiative highlights the US government’s focus on prioritising removals of those with criminal records, ensuring that enforcement targets individuals deemed dangerous.

Names on the DHS List

Among those listed for deportation are:

- Shayan Kahhal

- Arno Abramian

- Aliakbar Manaie

- Mohammad Azimof

- Yasmin Klene

- Shahab Mirzaelian

- Taghi Tajgardoun

- Hamidreza Fardmanouchehri

- Arnold Moradians-Penzeh

- Arti Zadouriyan

- Mohammad Abusaba Kazemini

- Siavosh Henareh

The full list of names can be found on the official DHS website here.

ICE enforcement and public safety

ICE plays a central role in identifying, arresting, and deporting individuals who fall under DHS’s enforcement priorities. The agency emphasises that these deportations are designed to protect communities by removing those with serious criminal histories.

The DHS initiative reflects a broader immigration enforcement strategy that focuses on public safety and national security. By targeting the “worst of the worst,” the department aims to reassure the public that resources are being directed towards high-risk individuals.

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Decade-long tension between Iran and US

The tension between Iran and the United States dates back to August 1953, when the CIA helped overthrow Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh after he nationalised Iran’s oil industry.

The U.S. then supported Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, whose rule fuelled resentment among Iranians. In November 1979, Iranian students stormed the U.S. embassy in Tehran, taking hostages and severing diplomatic ties.

Since then, disputes over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, sanctions, and regional influence have kept relations hostile. Washington has labelled Iran a “state sponsor of terrorism” since 1984, while Tehran views the U.S. as an adversary interfering in its sovereignty.

Trump immigration promise is fulfilled as DHS prioritises public safety through deportations.
Iran US tensions remain high as mass deportations underscore decades of mistrust. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages
Source: Getty Images

US to deport 355 people from West Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States has announced the deportation of 355 individuals from West Africa, releasing both names and photos of those affected. The move has drawn attention across the region, with many countries set to receive nationals in the coming weeks.

The deportation of such a large number of people is expected to have social and economic effects in their home countries. With Liberia and Nigeria accounting for the highest numbers, local authorities may need to prepare for reintegration challenges.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 5 years. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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